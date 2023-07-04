Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“While I am painfully aware of the social and economic ravages which have befallen my race and all who suffer discrimination, I hold out enduring hope that this country will live up to its principles so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States: that all men are created equal, are equal citizens, and must be treated equally before the law.” — Justice Clarence Thomas concurring in the Supreme Court decision on affirmative action When I graduated from high school in 1968, the nation was still smoldering from the violence that followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. But I soon began to hear about a new effort to help right some of the nation’s enduring racial wrongs. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It was called affirmative action. Its impact on me has been profound.

At Southern Illinois University, the college newspaper was looking for a Black reporter to help cover the Black Panther Party and race riots in backwater Cairo, Ill. I’d worked on my high school newspaper and got the job. That work led to an internship at the Miami Herald, which was using affirmative action to give Black reporters an opportunity to cover the Republican and Democratic national conventions in Miami Beach in 1972. That led to a full-time job at the Herald.

Advertisement

While working there, I saw an employment ad in a trade journal: The Washington Post was seeking “minority” reporters to help expand coverage of predominantly Black D.C. and Prince George’s County, Md. I was hired in 1975 and I’ve been here ever since.

One immediate benefit of this affirmative-action-propelled adventure was meeting White people who, much to my surprise, turned out to be normal, decent human beings. Where I’d come from, that was not something you could take for granted.

Like Thomas, I grew up in the racially segregated South — in Shreveport, La., during the 1950s and ’60s.

In 1963, Black students gathered at Union Temple Baptist Church in Shreveport to protest the Ku Klux Klan bombing of 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, in which four Black girls were killed. At Union Temple, police rode into the chapel on horseback and beat the pastor bloody right there in the pulpit. At the start of the civil rights movement, Confederate statues were stationed at the front and rear entrances to the parish courthouse, lest Blacks forget what kind of justice was being dispensed inside.

Advertisement

There were poll taxes to keep Black people from voting. Redlining to keep Black people in their place. Banks refused loans to qualified Black applicants. And that was just in my lifetime.

Thomas says he’s painfully aware of that history. But what stirs him to action is not the 400 years of slavery and Jim Crow oppression but the “thumb on the scale” of college admissions that uses race as one factor in assessing an applicant. He and the other conservative justices who make up the majority on the court were determined to remove that thumb.

Affirmative action policies, Thomas wrote, “fly in the face of our colorblind Constitution and our Nation’s equality ideal. In short, they are plainly — and boldly — unconstitutional.” That apparently goes for voting rights, too.

I learned after coming to The Post that the race-based want ad had been placed as a palliative in a conflict between Post management and seven Black Post reporters called the Metro Seven. They had filed a complaint in 1972 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, saying The Post was denying Black employees opportunities for advancement and using them as “leg men” to go out and report on riots, then turn their notes over to White writers who got the credit.

Advertisement

They also wanted the newspaper to hire more Black reporters — there weren’t even any Black sportswriters at the time. And they wanted to curb racist reporting on Black subjects and stop racist treatment of Black reporters by White editors.

Over time, changes occurred and tensions eased. But it always has been three steps forward, two steps back. After a modicum of success by the Black reporters, White female reporters at The Post organized and pressed their demands for fair pay, better opportunities and a less misogynistic workplace. Latinos and Asians would later join, and the lot of us became what was called “women and minorities.” But it was Black people who started the affirmative action effort, and the result is that the benefits have been widespread.

Some White colleagues have declared, as if revealing a shocking secret, that I was an affirmative action hire. So what? I think they are, too.

Advertisement

A majority of the court thinks that bringing Blacks into such tension-filled settings, whether a school or the workplace, can do more harm than good. Regarding race-based affirmative action in admissions to elite schools, Thomas wrote that it leads to “underperformance” by Black and Latino students “because they are less academically prepared than the white and Asian students with whom they must compete.”

To which Justice Sonia Sotomayor responded, “Justice Thomas speaks only for himself.”

Another learning experience afforded by my affirmative action hiring came from a batch of the letters I received after commenting on Ronald Reagan’s presidential campaign trip to Philadelphia, Miss., in 1980. He’d chosen a site close to where three civil rights workers had been murdered in 1964, to make a speech about States’ rights and to woo George Wallace-type segregationists in a continuation of former president Richard M. Nixon’s disgraceful “Southern Strategy.”

Advertisement

The letters included rants about my writing for The Post and unfairly “using the white man’s invention to criticize the white man.” Affirmative action, some asserted, was just “reverse racism” against Whites. Some letters used racial slurs, which was typical. But, unlike the usual anonymous writings, some of these included names and addresses. And a few were postmarked from wealthier parts of the region.

I wanted to write an old-fashioned “mail bag” column, just using quotes from the letters with a question to readers about whether Reagan had unleashed some virulent new brand of racism. But Howard Simons, who was managing editor of The Post at the time — and a friend — nixed the column.

He said that those were “fringe views” from the letter writers and that The Post didn’t amplify such hateful voices.

Advertisement

Today, those voices would be considered mild compared to what some of the nation’s elected officials say in public, not to mention what is posted on media websites. In my career, affirmative action brought me a long way. But some of the worst parts of 1950s Louisiana have caught up. And the principles that Thomas says are “so clearly enunciated in the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States” don’t seem to be much help.

Gift this article Gift Article