Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in D.C.

Police are searching for two French Bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in Southwest Washington on Monday, as well as the suspects who took them, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery occurred minutes after someone assaulted a victim and tried unsuccessfully to take that person’s dog blocks away, police said. A D.C. police spokesman said the incidents were believed to be related.

The first of the attacks occurred at around 10:28 a.m. Monday, when a suspect approached a person walking her dog at Maine Avenue and 7th Street SW, D.C. police said in a statement.

A police report said the suspect asked to pet the dog, and the person let them do so, but began to feel uncomfortable and started walking away. That is when the suspect grabbed her dog’s leash and attempted to take it, the report said. When bystanders started shouting at the suspect, the suspect fled, according to the report.

Minutes after this failed attempt, according to police, suspects emerged from a vehicle and approached a person walking two dogs in the unit block of V Street SW — a location less than two miles from the first incident.

A police report said one of the suspects told the person to “give up the dogs,” then attacked the person, who fell to the ground. The suspect produced a handgun and threatened to kill the person, the report said, ultimately fleeing with the dogs in a vehicle.

The stolen dogs were said to be French bulldogs, according to police — a male around 18 months old named Uno and a female around 5 months old named Cartier.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 202-727-9099.

