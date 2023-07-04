Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Surely the worst sign to see inside a workplace is “Zero days since last accident.” But how about “Zero days since last scam?” That’s what I thought when a curious letter came to our house from something called the Entity Filing Compliance Department*, a.k.a. the EFCD. This was mailed to our home, but it was a work-related missive. My Lovely Wife does occasional consulting and so filed for a limited liability company or LLC. That information must have shown up on a mailing list purchased by the EFCD.

The single-sheet mailing was emblazoned with such official-looking language as “STATE PUBLIC INFORMATION,” “Important Update!” and “Your Business may be required by Federal Law to post a current compliant labor law poster in the workplace.”

What was going on? That last sentence sums it up. Businesses are required to post information on government laws that protect workers: minimum wage, workers’ compensation, etc. For a “Poster Fee” of $109.75, the EFCD would provide a 22-by-28-inch sign including all state and federal rules.

Advertisement

There was a form at the bottom for Ruth to fill in, tear off and return with a check. Or she could scan a QR code for an online payment and “Faster Service.”

But why would she? Ruth doesn’t actually run a business from our home — or from anywhere. And if she did, she could get those posters for a lot less than $110. You can buy them online for around 30 bucks. Or you can download PDFs and print them out yourself free.

I shared the mailing with Eric Friedman, director of the Office of Consumer Protection in Montgomery County.

“What a bunch of nonsense designed to be deceptive,” he said.

Now, this EFCD document does include three paragraphs — smaller and fainter than the rest — in which is buried this sentence: “The documents offered by this solicitation are available to consumers free of charge or for a lesser price from Secretary of State.”

Advertisement

To Friedman, that almost makes it worse, as if the sender of the letter knows you’re not going to read it. And if you do read the entire thing, you’ll find all sorts of typos. (* The most egregious one is at the very top, where it says the sender is the Entity Filing Compliance Deparment [sic].)

I think my favorite typo is in this sentence: “If any infuriation is incorrect make note of it and include it with your coupon and payment.”

I got your infuriation right here, buddy.

Friedman said such mailings are “designed to trick and trap consumers.” They fall in a category of mailings that pretend to be official.

“One that totally annoys me is the postcard that says the warranty on your car is about to expire and you need to sign up again,” he said. “It always looks like it's coming from the dealership or the manufacturer.”

Advertisement

In reality, Friedman said, “it's just selling a third-party contract that may or may not have value.”

He thinks such deceptive mailings contribute to a problem that goes beyond shelling out hundreds of dollars for lousy repair insurance. Even if you toss these postcards out, they become part of the clutter. And when you do get an actual mailing — about a safety recall, say — you might toss it out, assuming it’s bogus.

Said Friedman: “You can't tell the real ones from the not real ones.”

Friedman has been in the consumer protection game for 43 years, longer if you count the two years he spent as an intern in the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs before coming to Montgomery County. Regrettably, not much has changed in all that time. Consumers still have it hard.

“Look at buying a car,” he said. “It’s still as much of a hassle today as 40 years ago.”

Advertisement

Old irritations — robocalls on our landlines — have been joined by new irritations: scammy text messages on our cellphones.

And if that’s not bad enough, scammers can now use artificial intelligence to near-flawlessly imitate someone’s voice. Those grandparent scams — where a scammer poses as a distressed grandchild in need of bail money or a lawyer’s fee — are going to get even worse.

“It's a scary world,” Friedman said.

The bottom line: Be suspicious of everything.

The letter from the Entity Filing Compliance Department — I mean Deparment — included a Gmail address. I emailed them requesting an interview. I haven’t heard back. Infuriating.

Scam alert

Have you received a particularly egregious scam in the mail? Send the details to me: john.kelly@washpost.com.

Gift this article Gift Article