Tuesday was our third 90-degree day in a row

The calendar matters. In all of June, Washington had only four 90-degree days, but we have already had three in July, given Tuesday’s high of 93.
After Saturday’s relatively mild 88, the succeeding days reached 91, 92 and 93, respectively.
Although little compares with the National Mall fireworks on the Fourth, the late hours of Monday gave us unplanned flashes of atmospheric illumination. It accompanied some of the heaviest rain in weeks, which amounted to almost an inch just before and after midnight.
Although briefly intense, the shower that fell Tuesday afternoon could not compare in its liquid effect.