Tuesday was our third 90-degree day in a row

With its 93, Tuesday became our third successive day in the 90s. As if striving for thermal achievement, each day in July has out-scorched the one before.

The calendar matters. In all of June, Washington had only four 90-degree days, but we have already had three in July, given Tuesday’s high of 93.

Although little compares with the National Mall fireworks on the Fourth, the late hours of Monday gave us unplanned flashes of atmospheric illumination. It accompanied some of the heaviest rain in weeks, which amounted to almost an inch just before and after midnight.