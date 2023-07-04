Man accused of running over stranger with a stolen forklift

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A Maryland man was accused of running over a 73-year-old woman with a stolen forklift in a Home Depot parking lot Sunday evening, fatally wounding her, authorities said. Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and assault in the killing of Gloristine Pinkney, authorities said. For reasons that remain unclear, authorities said, Brown, of Waldorf, rammed Pinkney’s car in the store parking lot, then followed her and crushed her beneath the forklift as she tried to run away. The two did not know each other, authorities said.

The incident began at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway, where officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. for a burglary and theft in progress. Brown, authorities alleged, had broken into the Lowe’s and left on a stolen forklift, driving it through the rear gates of the store to get away.

He then went the Home Depot parking lot on nearby Jefferson Farm Place, where he rammed into a vehicle that was parked, authorities said. Inside was Pinkney, who was asleep, authorities said. She tried to escape after the forklift rammed her vehicle, but Brown followed her and ran her over, authorities said. He then stole her car and fled, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers investigating the burglary at Lowe’s spotted the forklift in the Home Depot parking lot, and found Pinkney pinned underneath it. She was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities said. Brown was arrested later Sunday evening, and Pinkney’s vehicle was retrieved near his house. He was being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. A relative of Pinkney declined to comment, and efforts to reach relatives of Brown were not immediately successful Tuesday.

