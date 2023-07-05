Pr. George’s police investigate fatal shooting in Seat Pleasant

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Prince George’s County police are searching for an SUV linked to a shooting in Seat Pleasant that left a man dead in May, according to the department. The victim was identified as Joe Louis Washington, 32, of Brandywine, police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Seat Pleasant police department officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. on May 31 for a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. They found Washington outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Two other men were shot in the incident, police said, and they have non-life-threatening injuries.

A white Jeep SUV is seen on video driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway “around the time” of the killing and through the apartment complex where the shooting happened, police said in a news release.

Investigators are working to identify those involved and a motive, police said.

Prince George’s County police investigate homicides that occur in Seat Pleasant, according to the department.

