Discarded fireworks spark house fire in Rockville, authorities say

A plastic bag full of discarded fireworks caused a house fire Tuesday night in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, injuring a firefighter, displacing a family and causing $1.25 million in damage, authorities said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Montgomery County Fire Department responded at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a house fire on the 15000 block of Rosecroft Drive near the Manor Country Club. The occupants said they heard an explosion outside and discovered a fire outside their home, authorities said.

The fireworks, which are illegal in Montgomery County and were purchased outside the county, had sparked a fire that spread to nearby shrubbery and the large single-family house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer.

The fire spread to the side and back rear of the home and quickly reached the attic area, Piringer said. Three adults, a child and their pet escaped the home and are safe, authorities said.

One firefighter had a medical emergency and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said. The fire department knocked down the bulk of the fire by 11:30 p.m.

The fire did not extend to neighboring homes, Piringer said.

It is illegal for anyone to possess, sell, burn or explode fireworks, including sparklers, in Montgomery County.

