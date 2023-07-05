Discarded fireworks spark house fire in Rockville, authorities say

A plastic bag full of discarded fireworks caused a house fire Tuesday night in the Rockville area of Montgomery County, injuring a firefighter, displacing a family and causing $1.25 million in damage, authorities said.
The fireworks, which are illegal in Montgomery County and were purchased outside the county, had sparked a fire that spread to nearby shrubbery and the large single-family house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department spokesman Pete Piringer.
Update - Rosecroft Rd, SFH; Origin/Cause, plastic bag full of discarded fireworks (purchased out of county) ignited cardboard/plastic fireworks, spread to nearby shrubbery, other exterior combustibles/siding; Damage ~$1.25M; 3 adults, 1 child, 1 pet displaced; 1 FF NLT injury https://t.co/723LnEYVCZ pic.twitter.com/2RKkV9HVLG— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 5, 2023
The fire spread to the side and back rear of the home and quickly reached the attic area, Piringer said. Three adults, a child and their pet escaped the home and are safe, authorities said.
One firefighter had a medical emergency and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Piringer said. The fire department knocked down the bulk of the fire by 11:30 p.m.
The fire did not extend to neighboring homes, Piringer said.
It is illegal for anyone to possess, sell, burn or explode fireworks, including sparklers, in Montgomery County.