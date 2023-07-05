2 dead, 1 injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stafford, police say

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Authorities responded at 4:42 a.m. to the crash involving a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 136 in Stafford County.

Two people are dead and one person was injured after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Northbound I-95 was initially closed in the area of the crash, and by 9 a.m. traffic was backed up 6.5 miles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Twitter.