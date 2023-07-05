2 dead, 1 injured in tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Stafford, police say

Two people are dead and one person was injured after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, according to Virginia State Police.
Northbound I-95 was initially closed in the area of the crash, and by 9 a.m. traffic was backed up 6.5 miles, the Virginia Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
By 9:40, two of the three northbound lanes had reopened and a detour was lifted, authorities said.
I-95 NORTHBOUND: Detour lifted at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) in Stafford. Two northbound lanes are now open. A single lane, the right lane, will remain closed as part of ongoing response to earlier crash. Congestion currently begins near exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg.— VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) July 5, 2023