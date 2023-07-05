Nine wounded in shooting while celebrating Fourth, D.C. police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Nine people were wounded in a shooting in Washington D.C. early Wednesday while celebrating the Fourth, D.C. police said. One of those shot was 7 years old, a D.C. police official said. A second was 17. All wounds were said to be non-life-threatening. The gunfire broke out shortly before 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of Meade Street NE, police said.

A dark-colored SUV drove down the street, stopped, and shots were fired from it “in the direction” of people celebrating the Fourth of July, said Leslie Parsons, an assistant D.C. police chief. He described the gunfire as targeted.

No motive for the shooting could be learned immediately.

Police said some victims were taken to hospitals by the fire department and others reached hospitals by private means.

Meade Street is a residential street in the Deanwood area of Northeast, a few blocks south of the Deanwood Metro station.

The number of victims appeared to be one of the largest in a single shooting in the District in months.

The gunfire broke out the day after three people were slain in the District on the Fourth.

