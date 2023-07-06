Two French bulldogs taken at gunpoint in D.C. returned to family

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint earlier this week in Southwest Washington were returned to their owner Thursday, authorities said. Uno, an 18-month-old male Frenchie and Cartier, a 5-month-old female pup, were returned to their family, D.C. police tweeted. Police did not say if the dognapper was identified or arrested, and they did not reveal how they found the dogs.

The robbery of the two Frenchies on Monday occurred minutes after a person assaulted a victim and tried unsuccessfully to take that person’s dog about two miles away, police said. Authorities at the time said the incidents were believed to be related.

The first of the attacks occurred at about 10:28 a.m. that day, when a person approached an owner walking her dog at Maine Avenue and 7th Street SW, D.C. police said in a statement.

A police report said the person asked to pet the dog, and the owner let them do so, but began to feel uncomfortable and started walking away. The person then grabbed the dog’s leash and attempted to take it, the report said. When bystanders started shouting at the dognapper, they fled, according to the report.

Minutes after this failed attempt, according to police, two people emerged from a vehicle and approached someone walking two dogs in the unit block of V Street SW.

A police report said one of the people from the vehicle told the walker to give up the dogs, then attacked the person, who fell to the ground. That same dognapper pulled out a handgun and threatened to kill the person, the report said, ultimately fleeing with the dogs in a vehicle.

