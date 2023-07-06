ACLU sues D.C. over police response to mental health crises

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The American Civil Liberties Union of D.C. filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against the District of Columbia on behalf of a local nonprofit that has asserted the city’s system of sending police officers as the “default first responders” for those experiencing a mental health crisis violates federal laws that protect the rights of people with disabilities.

This practice, the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in D.C. claims, discriminates against people with mental health disabilities by denying them equal access to comprehensive, appropriate and swift emergency care.

“It’s not just that the services are insufficient. It’s that they’re actually unlawfully discriminatory,” said Michael Perloff, an ACLU D.C. staff attorney. He pointed to the U.S. Justice Department’s investigations into the Louisville and Minneapolis police departments that found relying on police officers to respond to those in mental health emergencies violated federal disability law. “We’re following the lead of the Department of Justice and others in recognizing that here in D.C.”

Advertisement

The suit compares the way the District responds to people suffering from a physical injury with its response to those experiencing a mental health crisis. Those who are physically hurt receive a prompt, specialized response in the form of ambulances and medical professionals.

However, the suit says, those experiencing a mental health crisis do not receive equivalent resources. Instead, calls to 911 often result in the city deploying D.C. police officers who, the suit argues, only escalate these situations with handcuffs and force.

The lawsuit is on behalf of Bread for the City, a local nonprofit that says its staff has been unable to rely on the city’s emergency services when a person in their facility experiences a mental health crisis. That results in the staff needing to divert resources and cancel appointments to help the person in crisis.

Advertisement

The American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm of Sheppard Mullin are also representing Bread for the City in the suit, which seeks to require the District to have an emergency response that includes “parity between physical health emergencies and mental health emergencies.”

“The District does not provide such equality,” the suit states. “Its police-driven approach to mental health emergencies denies individuals with mental health disabilities appropriate care and pales in comparison to the District’s provision of physical health emergency services.”

D.C. police, the mayor’s office, the D.C. police union, the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health and the office of the D.C. attorney general did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit follows similar calls from the recently formed D.C. Crisis Response Coalition, whose goal is to overhaul the city’s emergency response to mental health crises. The group comprises organizations such as the ACLU of D.C. that are focused on civil liberties, racial justice, harm reduction and homelessness.

Advertisement

Additionally, the 2021 final report of the city’s Police Reform Commission said police should stop responding to most calls involving people experiencing mental health crises.

Local hospitals and health centers also studied the city’s response to mental health emergencies and found that “an armed response may be the antithesis of what and who is needed to address the issue. Too often, a call to 911 from a worried family member, neighbor, or care provider results in harm to people who are simply experiencing a crisis and need support, understanding, and treatment.”

In June 2021, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) launched a partnership with the Office of Unified Communications, which manages the District’s 911 program, and the Department of Behavioral Health to divert calls from 911 to mental health specialists.

Advertisement

Since then, the agency said in May, calls to the 988 hotline for mental health support have increased by 18 percent. Additionally, the city nearly doubled the number of trained crisis counselors able to respond, and the program extended its operating hours from 12 hours a day to 24 hours.

Although the District has two mental health call centers — the Access HelpLine/988 and the Children and Adolescent Mobile Psychiatric Service, or ChAMPS — the suit says most people in need of help still call 911.

This has directly harmed the operations of Bread for the City, which provides health care for more than 3,000 adults and children — most of whom are people of color living in Wards 7 and 8, the suit says. There are usually about three mental health crises per month at Bread for the City facilities.

Advertisement

Bread for the City is not equipped to provide emergency services, such as supplying overnight beds to monitor people in a crisis, transporting people to a hospital or providing additional prescription medication if the health crisis stems from running out of medicine. However, the staff is not comfortable calling 911 for help with those services, the lawsuit says.

D.C. police officers, the suit says, often respond to these calls with force, “unnecessarily” handcuffing the person in crisis and using “aggressive tones.”

“It’s scary enough to be in the middle of a behavioral health crisis, and then to have police show up, it’s even scarier,” said Tracy Knight, Bread for the City’s Social Services Director, NW Center. “It is a very different experience to be in an ambulance, where you expect and trust that you’re going to get medical care, versus being handcuffed in the back of a police car when you’re experiencing a behavioral health medical emergency.”

Advertisement

For this reason, Bread for the City staff members usually reach out to the Department of Behavioral Health community response team, but the suit says those in need have waited upward of six hours for the team to arrive. This means that during a mental health crisis, Bread for the City staff members have been forced to become first responders.

This has a “cascading effect” on Bread for the City’s operations, Knight said. These kinds of crises require the organization to divert its staff members from seeing other clients, resulting in a loss of trust with those clients, harming treatment plans and emotionally draining the staff.

Bread for the City estimates in the suit that its staff spends more than 300 hours a year responding to mental health crises, resulting in canceled or postponed appointments that lead to thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

“This lawsuit, for me and Bread for the City, is really about making sure that the right people are providing the right services,” Knight said. “Police are not social workers. Police are not behavioral health specialists. And their roles are not interchangeable.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article