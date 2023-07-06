Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Howard Gasaway Sr. couldn’t believe what he was seeing. There, in the water that had been muddy and murky, filled with so much floating trash and tires that it topped a national list of dirtiest rivers, he could see the faint outline of his 43-foot Viking yacht’s trim tabs in the Anacostia River.

This same week he saw clarity in the water, the Anacostia River was declared clean enough to open for legal swimming for the first time in 51 years. And everyone who knows anything about what it took to get here knows it all began with the 91-year-old boat captain.

“I never thought I’d see this,” said Gasaway, who still takes his baby — “My Sweet J” — out to see the fireworks every year.

Gasaway is one of the grand captains of one of the country’s oldest African American yacht club, the Seafarers — “one of the oldest and most influential champions for restoration of the Anacostia River,” said Chris Williams, the president and chief executive of the Anacostia Watershed Society. “They were speaking up for the river back when almost no one else was, and have been on the front lines ever since.”

They began — as so many successful Black institutions did — because of bigotry. The Whites-only clubs of D.C. didn’t allow a Black man to launch his boat when Lewis T. Green, a World War I veteran, built his own and went looking for a place to launch it, said Tony Ford, the current commodore of the Seafarers.

Green was a much-loved wood shop and mechanical drawing teacher in D.C. public schools. And he pored over boating magazines to learn the electrical systems, mechanics and physics that went into building his first seaworthy masterpiece, the 44-foot Valeria, named for his daughter.

His solution to launching Valeria came when he was walking along M Street, all the way to the end, where he stopped at a forgotten piece of swampland. It wasn’t perfect, but what ever was in those days?

The Anacostia was a haven for Black Washington. Swimming and waterfront picnics were a part of growing up in D.C.

But Green wanted more than swimming out of this river. And this humble man had a pipeline straight into the Oval Office. Green knew educator Mary McLeod Bethune, who was friends with Eleanor Roosevelt. That was enough to secure the lease of that land in 1945 to build what club co-founder Bob Martin called “everyone’s Shangri-La.”

As gleaming developments devoured and changed the Anacostia riverfront, the small yacht club was endangered. Last year, D.C. granted the club historic preservation status to help the survival of this institution, long a social hub holding oyster roasts and jazz shows.

Gasaway found his way to Seafarers in 1974, with a grand leap into boating (“I didn’t know the first thing about boating,” he said), hobbling in on a two-engine power cruiser that decided to turn into a one-engine en route. He dived into boating education, earning licenses and certificates and teaching thousands as an instructor. He still leads a class occasionally.

But his most influential mission began in 1984, when D.C. Mayor Marion Barry visited the marina, which is the farthest north of D.C.’s boathouses and closest to the debris and pollution that floated and sludged down the Anacostia.

“Marion Barry told me, ‘Why don’t you clean up your river?’” Gasaway said. “And I said, ‘Mr. Mayor, it’s not my river; it’s your river.’”

Gasaway told Barry that he would clean it if he had help. “And Marion Barry told everyone, ‘Give Howard whatever he needs,’”

And in 1985, Gasaway and the other Seafarers members pulled on rubber gloves, shook out hundreds of trash bags and began cleaning.

“We found refrigerators, tires,” said his wife, Janet Gasaway (the “Sweet J” on Gasaway’s boat.) “We even found a couple bodies.”

More volunteers were needed, so the D.C. Department of Corrections sent the folks who’d moved out of jail and into halfway houses. “They were really good workers,” Janet Gasaway said.

She helped distribute fliers, she spread the word, and the cleanup grew. They got boom floats that corralled the debris, and the Marine Corps of Engineers brought a barge.

As Earth Day and cleanup programs became fashionable, the Anacostia’s volunteer army grew.

“The Anacostia Watershed Society partnered with the boat club and expanded the event to include dozens of sites and thousands of volunteers around the watershed every Earth Day,” Williams said.

The trash cleanups helped Washington remember and care about its forgotten river. That led to policy work, advocacy and legal action, he said.

The Seafarers laid the groundwork for D.C. Water’s Clean Rivers Project, “a series of massive tunnels designed to catch storm water, sewer overflows, and trash and divert them to Blue Plains Water Treatment Plant, where before, it all flowed directly into local rivers,” he said.

Ford, the commodore who swam up and down the river as a boy the way other children cruise the streets on their bikes, stopped when he became a teenager, mostly because that age takes a young man’s attention in different directions. But he also watched in horror as the river grew noxious.

Recently, while working on his 38-foot Sea Ray, he fell off the dock and splashed in. It was his first time in the water since he was a child. “It was fresh, almost like a pool. It wasn’t dirty at all,” he said. “I was surprised.”

Swimming in D.C.’s rivers got national attention last year when the singer Lorde told her fans that she swam in the Potomac River, where swimming has been illegal since 1971. The Riverkeepers, who are holding the Anacostia Riverkeeper swim event this weekend, said their testing shows that many of the country’s waters are safer than governments would have you believe.

That transformation began with Gasaway. He pulled on those rubber gloves decades ago, sweated during those cleanups knowing there was a chance he’d never see through that polluted water. Like the old proverb about the man who planted seeds for a tree whose shade he’d never know, he did it anyhow.

The boaters and the environmentalists acknowledge that.

“All of us who care about the Anacostia owe him a great debt,” Williams said.

