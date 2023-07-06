The 24 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, July 8

Alexandria’s Birthday Celebration at Oronoco Bay Park

Even after the Fourth of July, who can get tired of explosions in the sky? Stake out a space at a waterfront park for Old Town Alexandria’s 274th birthday, with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The lead-up to the grand finale includes a concert by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra — featuring the 1812 Overture with cannon fire. Refreshments are available for purchase, and members of the city council hand out free cupcakes. (It is a birthday party, after all). Of note: While music, food trucks and other activities take place at Oronoco Bay Park, the fireworks display can be seen up and down the Potomac waterfront. 6 to 10 p.m. Free.

Manor Hill Brewing Eighth Anniversary

When Manor Hill Brewing opened in 2015, the intention was for the Ellicott City farm brewery to supply beer to the nearby Victoria Gastro Pub. There weren’t even plans for a public tasting room. Eight years later, Manor Hill has become a destination, where crowds descend on weekends to taste 14 beers on tap, picnic and play games in the grass, play bingo, or even try yoga with goats. Manor Hill celebrates eight years in business on Saturday with the release of a new beer, the tart Blackberry Hayes Creek, and some vintage bottles. There’s live music all day, plus a trio of food trucks, ax throwing and hands-on glass blowing, but you can also just grab a beer, settle into a lawn chair (BYO), and meet the farm’s chickens and cows. Noon to 7 p.m. Free.

Sneaker Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Hundreds of vendors are headed to the D.C. stop of traveling shoe show Sneaker Con to buy, sell and trade sneakers, including museum-worthy footwear with asking prices comparable to a used car. A Vegas Sneaker Con is taking place during the same weekend as the D.C. event, and the East Coast version will feature 200,000 items at the convention center downtown — in addition to a game show for sneaker fans, live auctions hosted by eBay and appearances by big-name sneaker collectors. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. $30-$50.

Record Pool Mixes at Union Stage

How do up-and-coming singers and producers connect with the DJs who can help them find larger audiences? Nonchalant, the D.C. rapper known for the ’90s hit “5 O’Clock,” thinks she has a solution: Record Pool Mixes, or #RPM. A group of six DJs, including radio fixtures DJ Reddz and DJ Dirty Rico, spin music submitted by local artists at this all-ages day party. Keep your ears open and see if you can spot the next big thing. Noon. $15-$25.

Bike to the Breweries at Washington Harbour

Later this month, dozens of cyclists will participate in Bike to the Beach, a D.C.-to-Dewey Beach ride to raise money for local autism and disability organizations. But first, there’s a fun, free practice run called Bike to the Breweries, which stops at five breweries along the W&OD Trail. Participants, who don’t have to be signed up for Bike to the Beach, meet at Georgetown’s Washington Harbour before saddling up and heading out to Caboose, the Bike Lane, Mile 20, Crooked Run and Old Ox. The full ride is 58 miles round-trip, but riders have the option of joining for part of the journey. (A rough schedule is on the ride’s website.) Former Washington football star (and avid cyclist) Brian Mitchell is the special guest. 8:30 a.m. Free; registration required.