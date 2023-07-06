The 24 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, July 6
Summer Movies on the Lawn at the Library of Congress
Tired of the recent blockbusters filling every outdoor movie series? The Library of Congress draws from its National Film Registry — a collection of “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant films” — to select the crowd-pleasers shown on its southeast lawn. The fun kicks off Thursday with a screening of “Iron Man,” followed by “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” “Shrek,” “Groundhog Day,” “Mary Poppins” and “Jaws” playing on subsequent Thursdays. While you’re waiting for the sun to go down, enjoy music beginning at 7 p.m.; female Afro-Brazilian drummers Batalá Washington perform before “Iron Man.” The movie screenings also align with Live at the Library, the after-hours event inside the library every Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m., in case you want to visit for happy hour or browse new exhibits before setting up camp on the lawn. (While movies don’t require reservations, free timed-entry passes are required for Live at the Library.) 7 p.m.; film begins at 8:30 p.m. Free.
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ listening party at Barrel
You may have heard some online chatter about Taylor Swift releasing “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a rerecorded version of her third album with six bonus songs and guest appearances by Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy. It’s such a big deal that there are three listening parties at area bars in the coming days. “Speak Now” drops on July 7, which is why Barrel is organizing a party Thursday night and pressing play on the album at midnight. The Capitol Hill whiskey bar originally planned to host the gathering — complete with a “best Taylor Swift outfit” competition and a dessert table — in its basement room, but the demand for free tickets was so high that the Swifties are now taking over both floors. Expect TSwift songs and videos all night; special decor; free friendship bracelets (IYKYK); and a menu of cocktails including Sparks Fly (vanilla vodka, Licor 43, raspberry liqueur, cotton candy and edible glitter) and the In Her Eras Era (purple-hued Empress Gin, velvet falernum, rhubarb bitters, lemon juice and elderflower tonic), inspired by the official beverage of Swift’s current tour. Naturally, all the drinks are $13. Choose your outfit carefully: The best dressed, judged at 11:30 p.m., wins tickets to Barrel’s next whiskey dinner. 8 p.m. Free.
Phillips After 5: Summer Snapshots at the Phillips Collection
After touring the Phillips Collection’s “Frank Stewart’s Nexus,” you may be inspired to try to take your social media snaps to the next level. Let the Dupont art museum help: Its July after-hours event is dedicated to the art of photography. Take a professionally lit portrait, learn about the mechanics of lenses and light, and even take home a pinhole camera (while supplies last). As always, there will be music and drinks to fuel the party vibe, with jazz by the Carr Keys Quartet and cocktails crafted with District Made Spirits. 5 to 8:30 p.m. $20.
Pure Poetry Live at Karma D.C.
The poetry collective’s latest installment of a monthly celebration of words and culture includes a performance by Brandon Leake, the spoken word poet who won “America’s Got Talent” in 2020. After the headlining performance, there’s an open mic portion that stretches until 10 p.m., followed by an after-party until 1 a.m. 8 p.m. $30-$40.
Friday, July 7
Romanian Weekend at the Wharf
Folk dancing, jazz, wine tasting and pottery are just some of the activities at the Wharf this weekend, as part of “the biggest Romanian cultural and public diplomacy program in the United States.” The Embassy of Romania and the Romanian Cultural Institute are behind this three-day festival, which includes performances by local dance group Carpathia and Romanian musicians, food and drink tents, family activities, craft demonstrations, a costume exhibition, and spoken word poetry. It begins with a concert and dancing Friday night, and Ambassador Andrei Muraru of Romania makes opening remarks on Saturday. Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Free.
BlerDCon at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City
BlerDCon is shorthand for “Black nerd convention,” creating an inclusive space for fans of sci-fi, fantasy and comic book movies to mingle and bond over their shared pop culture interests. The three-day event is back in Crystal City and promises to bring in celebrity guests for panels and autograph sessions, including Karan Ashley of “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” and voice actor Cree Summer, as well as workshops, cosplay contests, a comedy show and gaming tournaments. Food trucks parked at the Hyatt will be on hand for snack breaks. Friday at noon through Sunday at 3 p.m. $30-$200; children age 10 and younger admitted free.
Breakin’ Even presents Staycation at Pie Shop
Summer means music festival season. But why travel to Coachella or Lollapalooza if the festival will come to you? That’s the idea behind Breakin’ Even’s Staycation, which will bring a handful of Mid-Atlantic rock and punk bands to Pie Shop over two nights. Baltimore’s Dosser, specialists in guitar-forward, loud-quiet-loud rock; Pittsburgh punk act Nightmarathons; sarcastic Philly DIYers Trash Boy; and Brooklyn pop-punk power trio Fat Heaven make up the out-of-town contingent, while D.C. will be repped by Flowerbomb — winners of this year’s Wammie for best rock band — plus emo-punks Dear Spring, self-described “power slackers” Venray, newcomers Little A, and Peak Bloom, which just released a debut EP. Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. $15-$25.
‘Angel Number Nine’ by Rorschach Theatre
Rorschach Theatre is going Method for “Angel Number Nine,” a production set in the late 1990s music scene, by flipping a two-level retail space near the Farragut North Metro station into a grungy dive, complete with live musical performances and bartenders slinging drinks. The play itself centers on the story of Angel, the frontwoman of the band Angel Number Nine, and her chance encounter with Cupid, the Roman god of love. Before the show, you can peruse vinyl for sale, put on headphones at listening stations and explore an exhibit on D.C.’s musical history. Performances at various dates and times. Through July 30. $10-$45; pay what you can July 7-9.
Columbia Pike Movie Nights
During July and August, the Columbia Pike Partnership hosts two outdoor film screenings every weekend. Friday nights, held at the Arlington Mill Community Center, are family-friendly, with titles including “Spirit Untamed” (July 7), “Lady and the Tramp” (Aug. 4) and “Lightyear” (Aug. 18). Saturdays at Penrose Square’s outdoor plaza include “Cave Rescue” (July 8), “Star Wars: A New Hope” (July 15) and “Till” (Aug. 5). No matter which location, movies begin at sunset and are shown in English with Spanish subtitles. Attendees can bring their own picnics and chairs. Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. Free.
Clocked Out: A 9:30 Staff Spectacular at 9:30 Club
It’s no surprise that 9:30 Club’s staff includes some talented musicians in their own right, and Clocked Out: A 9:30 Staff Spectacular gives the hard-working employees their moment in the spotlight on this famous stage. The eclectic lineup includes doom metal band Sorge, grungy shoegaze specialist Day Aches, indie rocker Matt Naas and DJ Trilla Kay. 8 p.m. $20.
All-disabled drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co.
For the start of Disability Pride Month, the NoMa brewery presents a drag show featuring three disabled drag performers, hosted by artist Neuro Cosmos. The show also includes ASL interpretation. 9 to 11 p.m. Free.
Saturday, July 8
Alexandria’s Birthday Celebration at Oronoco Bay Park
Even after the Fourth of July, who can get tired of explosions in the sky? Stake out a space at a waterfront park for Old Town Alexandria’s 274th birthday, with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. The lead-up to the grand finale includes a concert by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra — featuring the 1812 Overture with cannon fire. Refreshments are available for purchase, and members of the city council hand out free cupcakes. (It is a birthday party, after all). Of note: While music, food trucks and other activities take place at Oronoco Bay Park, the fireworks display can be seen up and down the Potomac waterfront. 6 to 10 p.m. Free.
Manor Hill Brewing Eighth Anniversary
When Manor Hill Brewing opened in 2015, the intention was for the Ellicott City farm brewery to supply beer to the nearby Victoria Gastro Pub. There weren’t even plans for a public tasting room. Eight years later, Manor Hill has become a destination, where crowds descend on weekends to taste 14 beers on tap, picnic and play games in the grass, play bingo, or even try yoga with goats. Manor Hill celebrates eight years in business on Saturday with the release of a new beer, the tart Blackberry Hayes Creek, and some vintage bottles. There’s live music all day, plus a trio of food trucks, ax throwing and hands-on glass blowing, but you can also just grab a beer, settle into a lawn chair (BYO), and meet the farm’s chickens and cows. Noon to 7 p.m. Free.
Sneaker Con at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center
Hundreds of vendors are headed to the D.C. stop of traveling shoe show Sneaker Con to buy, sell and trade sneakers, including museum-worthy footwear with asking prices comparable to a used car. A Vegas Sneaker Con is taking place during the same weekend as the D.C. event, and the East Coast version will feature 200,000 items at the convention center downtown — in addition to a game show for sneaker fans, live auctions hosted by eBay and appearances by big-name sneaker collectors. Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. $30-$50.
Record Pool Mixes at Union Stage
How do up-and-coming singers and producers connect with the DJs who can help them find larger audiences? Nonchalant, the D.C. rapper known for the ’90s hit “5 O’Clock,” thinks she has a solution: Record Pool Mixes, or #RPM. A group of six DJs, including radio fixtures DJ Reddz and DJ Dirty Rico, spin music submitted by local artists at this all-ages day party. Keep your ears open and see if you can spot the next big thing. Noon. $15-$25.
Bike to the Breweries at Washington Harbour
Later this month, dozens of cyclists will participate in Bike to the Beach, a D.C.-to-Dewey Beach ride to raise money for local autism and disability organizations. But first, there’s a fun, free practice run called Bike to the Breweries, which stops at five breweries along the W&OD Trail. Participants, who don’t have to be signed up for Bike to the Beach, meet at Georgetown’s Washington Harbour before saddling up and heading out to Caboose, the Bike Lane, Mile 20, Crooked Run and Old Ox. The full ride is 58 miles round-trip, but riders have the option of joining for part of the journey. (A rough schedule is on the ride’s website.) Former Washington football star (and avid cyclist) Brian Mitchell is the special guest. 8:30 a.m. Free; registration required.
Sunday, July 9
Paper Flower Summer Daze at Calico
From holiday cookie decorating classes to harvest festivals with pumpkin painting, Blagden Alley cocktail garden Calico always finds an excuse for seasonal crafting. This summer, the bar hosts three afternoons dedicated to making paper flowers on its patio. There’s no need to register, and all project materials are provided free. As a bonus, all frozen drinks are $1 off. 3 to 8 p.m. Free.
Monday, July 10
‘Speak Now’ listening party at the Pug
The Pug is the O.G. of Taylor Swift listening parties in D.C., having hosted events around the releases of “Midnights” and the Record Store Day exclusive “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.” Last November, there was a random gathering based on playing a vinyl copy of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which was really an excuse for the large crowd to scream-sing the 10-minute “All Too Well.” A “1989” party followed a few months later. While the Pug’s soundtrack is usually punk and go-go, the Swiftie parties have taken on a life of their own, so get there early and have a Spaghett — that’s Miller High Life with a shot of Aperol — or you won’t find a seat. Owner Tony Tomelden is the host, and the needle drops after 8 p.m. (At the Pug, times tend to be approximate.) 8 p.m. Free.
Tuesday, July 11
‘Speak Now’ listening party at Show of Hands
Joe Doten, the head bartender at the Show of Hands cocktail bar inside the Roost food hall, is a serious Swiftie. Not only does he travel for concerts on the Eras tour, he created the bar’s Swiftie Sunday happy hour last fall, with drinks inspired by songs from different eras of Taylor Swift’s career, but he also organized a themed dance party on her birthday. There are currently two drinks on Doten’s menu inspired by songs from “Speak Now,” but expect a whole menu of them at this special event, which features the album on repeat all night. (We’re partial to “Wishing the Flowers Were From You,” a sweet, complex and slightly bitter concoction named after a line from “Superman.”) 5 p.m. Free.
Jewish Pop Culture Trivia Night at Highline RxR
“From Seinfeld to Sandler: Jewish Pop Culture Trivia Night” is one of the Edlavitch DCJCC’s most popular community events, so don’t be surprised if it sells out in advance. Aimed at young professionals age 21 to 45 as part of the organization’s EntryPointDC program, the evening begins with a happy hour at Highline RxR in Crystal City before testing your pop culture knowledge. Enlist buddies to create a team (ideally four to six people), or just show up to join a random team and make some new friends. 6:30 to 9 p.m. $7 in advance, $10 at the door.
Nigerian Diaspora Party on the Plaza
Silver Spring Town Center brings a celebratory evening to Veterans Plaza: Watch live performances hosted by Nollywood film artist Wale Adebayo, including dance demonstrations, a fashion show, and artists including Dreadcity and NatureChord. There’s also a yoga class in honor of Nigerian activist and musician Fela Kuti, plus goods from local vendors. 6 to 9 p.m. Free.
Wednesday, July 12
‘Disney Princess — The Concert’ at Wolf Trap
Little kids enamored with Ariel, Belle, Tiana, Mulan and Jasmine won’t want to miss a concert at Wolf Trap dedicated to all the Disney princesses. Broadway veterans perform music from favorite Disney movies, paired with animation, theatrical lighting and haze, and other special effects. The two-hour event is recommended for kids age 6 and up, and DJ Chilli Amar of WASH-FM leads a pre-show parade across Wolf Trap’s stage for audience members — young and old — who dress up like princesses and princes. 7:30 p.m. $29-$128.
KeiyaA at the Pocket
KeiyaA self-released her debut album, “Forever, Ya Girl,” on March 27, 2020, at a moment when the pandemic was causing great uncertainty, anxiety and fear around the world. While the timing was coincidental, the masterful album served, in some ways, as a balm for folks on the same frequency as the Chicago-born, Brooklyn-based artist. “Forever, Ya Girl” is a salutation that reveals a universe of sound: heat-warped synthesizers, skitter-shuffle beats and the richest instrument of all, KeiyaA’s voice. Amid occasional clips of crosstalk and conversations, the singer-songwriter-producer delivers lyrics that mine poetry from political liberation and personal experience, which, with her pen, sound like the same thing. 8 p.m. $20-$23.
Tony Shhnow at Songbyrd
Tony Shhnow is a leading proponent of plugg, a laid-back and lethargic subgenre of trap music, but no matter how blunted the beats, the Atlanta rapper is a self-confident motormouth with no shortage of boasts and bluster. Shhnow helped establish his name on songs by collaborators Father and TiaCorine that feature lyrics like, “She think she found love … you should find yo’ keys” and “I used to want love, now I want drugs.” For his latest project, “Love Streak,” he brandishes those bad-boyfriend bona fides over flipped samples of R&B jams by the likes of Solange, whose “I could’ve been in love by now / If it wasn’t for Tony” lyric finds new meaning in anti-love anthem “If It Wasn’t For Me.” 8 p.m. $15-$25.