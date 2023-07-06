Judge orders D.C. man to remain jailed until trial in fatal Metro shooting

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a Southeast Washington man to remain in jail until trial in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old aboard a Metro train in May. Judge Anthony C. Epstein said there was enough evidence to support the charge of first-degree murder while armed against Keith N. Williams, 23, who authorities say fatally shot 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington on a Metro train pulling into the Waterfront station train May 28.

“The shooter chased the victim, cornered the victim and said, ‘Give it up,’ and then shot him dead,” Epstein said. “This is pretty close to an execution of a man who didn’t have a chance to give up whatever it was he had.”

During a hearing Thursday, D.C. homicide detective Anthony Greene provided new details on the fatal shooting, which investigators initially believed had followed an altercation between Williams and Ofori. Greene testified that authorities now believe Williams fatally shot Ofori during a robbery attempt, based on interviews with witnesses.

The detective said, though, it was unclear what Williams was trying to steal before he began shooting.

Police said Williams first confronted Ofori on a train at the L’Enfant Plaza station, though the deadly encounter occurred closer to Waterfront, where Williams got off and fled. The train continued to the Navy Yard station, where police were called.

D.C. police released photos of the person they believed was the shooter, and people called police to report the man depicted was Williams, Greene testified.

Williams’s attorney, Anthony Matthews of the District’s Public Defender Service, argued that his client was innocent and that witnesses could only place him on the train at the time of the shooting, rather than say he was the shooter.

But federal prosecutors argued that at least two witnesses identified Williams as the shooter and that, as police spent days investigating the case, Williams cut his dreadlocks to alter his appearance. Greene testified that Williams was hiding in his mother’s attic when police arrested him.

The judge noted Ofori was shot four times: twice in the head, in his back and in his arm.

