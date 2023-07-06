Comer prepares legislation that could allow Commanders stadium at RFK

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the powerful congressional committee that oversees D.C., is preparing to introduce legislation that could ultimately allow D.C. to build a Washington Commanders football stadium or another mixed-use development at the decrepit RFK Stadium site — a major development in Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s pursuit to bring the team back to the city.

A spokesman for the House Oversight Committee on Thursday confirmed Comer is preparing the legislation that could allow D.C. to develop the RFK site, which is on federal land, though he stressed the legislation would not be a land sale. The spokesman, Austin Hacker, said details of the legislation have not been finalized, and talks are ongoing with Bowser’s office.

Comer’s legislation, once it is introduced, could mark a new chapter for D.C. as it competes with Maryland and Virginia for a chance to woo the Commanders to a new stadium from its current site in Prince George’s County, Md. Bowser (D) has long sought to bring the Commanders back to D.C. — although federal legislation freeing up the RFK site would only be a first step in that goal, with a number of hurdles remaining, including a divided D.C. Council who have differing opinions about how the site should be used.

Two people familiar with the planned legislation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations said it involved a lease extension, with one of those people describing it as a 99-year lease extension and modification — which would broaden the city’s options for what it could do with the land.

The current RFK lease between D.C. and the National Park Service is slated to end in 2038 and restricts land usage to only sports, recreation and entertainment.

Should Comer’s legislation move forward, D.C. would likely have a seat at the negotiating table as the Commanders seek a new home among the city, Maryland and Virginia, upping the ante in a debate over the future of the team. The exact timing of an introduction of the bill was not yet clear Thursday.

Comer’s role in helping to shepherd the RFK deal to D.C. somewhat resembles an olive branch after his House Oversight Committee earlier this year held several contentious hearings in which Republicans lambasted crime and public safety in D.C. But when Bowser appeared before the committee in May, she and Comer struck a cordial tone, with Comer and many other Republicans noticeably reserving their ire for the council. Comer, pledging a desire to work with the mayor, had expressed interest in taking a look at facilitating a “new arena” for the city.

“As Chairman Comer mentioned at the hearing with D.C. Mayor Bowser, he is interested in working with her and the city on a wide variety of issues, including the RFK Stadium site,” Hacker, the Oversight Committee spokesman, said in a statement. “Committee staff continue to have fruitful discussions with the Mayor’s team and other stakeholders on these issues.”

Bowser’s office did not immediately comment Thursday evening.

Bowser has enthusiastically pursued returning the Commanders to Washington as the team remakes its image, with a new name, a pending new owner and a search for a new home. And D.C. for years has hoped to obtain control of the massive slab of federal land at RFK — valuable real estate in a city that has limited spaces that large for new development.

But the D.C. Council last year split on whether the land should be used for a Commanders stadium, especially as controversy clouded the team.

Soon-to-be-former team owner Daniel Snyder was confronted with investigations into widespread sexual harassment within the organization, as well as allegations of financial impropriety — causing legislators in D.C., Virginia and Maryland to express trepidation about attracting the team, especially with taxpayer money.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) firmly opposed a stadium. And Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) said she would not introduce federal legislation allowing D.C. to purchase RFK until Mendelson and Bowser reached an agreement about the land use.

But with the looming sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris, the politics have somewhat shifted, the search for a new stadium reinvigorated.

Comer’s decision to introduce the bill circumvents Norton, who in previous years has led the legislation, and also circumvents her stated requirement that Bowser and Mendelson must reach an agreement. They still haven’t; Mendelson recently said he was still waiting for the NFL’s investigative report into sexual harassment within the organization to be released before reaching any conclusion about RFK.

Commanders upper management has in the past shown enthusiasm about returning to what the team’s president, Jason Wright, has called “the spiritual home of the team.” The team’s vice president of public affairs, Joe Maloney, and the team’s lobbyist, Matthew Cutts of Dentons, have been actively encouraging members of Congress to support D.C. getting control of RFK.

But exactly what kind of proposal — if any, in the middle of a tough budget year — D.C. could make to attract the Commanders to RFK remains unclear. The city must also contend with the needs of other professional sports teams already located in the District, including the Nationals, Wizards, Capitals and Mystics, who have their own requests for maintenance and upgrades at existing stadiums and arenas. And disagreement on the D.C. Council about whether to bring the Commanders to RFK has yet to be resolved.

Comer’s legislation is likely to revive that debate if it moves through Congress.

The last time an RFK bill was introduced in Congress was 2019, by Norton. The House Natural Resources Committee also held a hearing on the legislation in 2017, and then-NPS regional director of D.C. Bob Vogel expressed support for the city gaining control of RFK, but the effort ultimately failed to lead to change.

A House Natural Resources spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Nicki Jhabvala and Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.

