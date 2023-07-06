Mom accused of fatally neglecting child is too ill for jail, lawyer says

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

A Montgomery County woman accused of letting her 79-pound child waste away and die on their living room floor is herself too sick to reman in jail because she has multiple sclerosis, kidney failure, ovarian cysts and other conditions, her attorneys asserted in recent court filings. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight But prosecutors fired back this week, alleging in their own filings that Cynthia Moore has exaggerated her ailments, receives medical care behind bars, and should stay there pending trial because she’s a danger to the public.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled Thursday before Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Michael J. McAuliffe.

The debate represents the latest development in the case against Moore, 40, and her husband, Dominique, 45. Authorities say they kept seven minor children — including the 17-year-old who died — in isolated squalor while home schooling them inside their Montgomery Village townhouse. Both are charged with second-degree murder and six counts of child neglect. The surviving minor children — ages 4 to 14 at the time of the 17-year-old’s death — have been placed in foster care, according to court records.

Advertisement

The case has raised questions about what school systems and social workers can do to monitor home-schooled children.

“Either the system did not work and/or there are blind spots that need to be addressed,” said Montgomery County Council member Gabe Albornoz (D).

The Moores’ home schooling of their children meant they were not exposed to the teachers and school staff who are mandated to report signs of abuse, Albornoz said. He likened their isolation to what all children experienced during the worst of the covid-19 shutdowns. Fewer abuse cases were reported then, he said, but abused children who showed up in emergency rooms were more severely injured.

“There were fewer professionals with their eyes on children,” Albornoz said.

An attorney recently retained by Dominque Moore, Andre Mahasa, declined to comment. Clare Carlson and Roberto Martinez, attorneys for Cynthia Moore, declined to comment but have said in court filings that the charge of second-degree murder “strains credulity.”

Advertisement

The case dates to May 10, 2022, when police and paramedics were called to the Moore house about an unresponsive 17-year-old. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said the child, who identified as male, hadn’t been able to move independently for months and had slept on a makeshift bed in the living room. The windows of the home were covered in blankets, its floors were littered with animal feces and the toilets didn’t appear to work, police alleged in court filings. All six of the surviving minor children, police said, showed signs of neglect and were removed from the home.

Over the next year, according to police allegations, medical examiners studied the 17-year-old’s death, a task made difficult by a dearth of medical records. They ultimately concluded that “the child was not provided adequate care” and died of “complications of neurological disorder.” Police arrested the Moores this spring.

Advertisement

“A very painful and sad family situation for all the children involved,” Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Sheila Bagheri said at the time, alleging that the Moores “basically watched [their 17-year-old] slowly die over a period of months.”

At a hearing in early June, Cynthia Moore told a judge about her medical conditions and what she said was a lack of care at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. “I have problems with shortness of breath and problems with my lungs and I have fluid on my heart,” she said, adding that she was having difficulty getting medications. “But they cannot do anything about my heart or my tumors that I have for ovarian cancer, because I have ovarian cancer. They can’t do anything about that.” Her attorneys also cited liver failure among her illnesses.

On Thursday, they are set to ask for her release. “Ms. Moore suffers from a number of incredibly serious, debilitating medical conditions,” Carlson wrote in court papers. “Pretrial detention itself now poses a grave threat to Ms. Moore’s health, safety, and mortality.”

Advertisement

She said Moore, who uses a wheelchair, is neither a threat to public safety nor a flight risk. She has no previous arrests, Carlson wrote, and is cooperating with ongoing foster care cases involving her children. Moore has gone to all those proceedings and followed all orders imposed, Carlson said.

Bagheri and fellow prosecutor Lauren Fetsch countered many of those assertions, saying Moore represents a danger to the community and a flight risk, and hasn’t provided to them any documentation of her ailments.

Moore started her stay at the correctional facility in the medical ward, where she was seen by nurses every day before being released into the jail’s general population area, according to the prosecutors. Moore has been given medication, would have received oxygen if she asked, and Moore has not complained about liver or kidney failure while in jail, the prosecutors wrote.

Advertisement

And the allegations in the current case, they said, “involve the defendant improperly self-diagnosing her children with various medical issues and not providing them with any medical attention for many years.”

An attorney for the surviving children, Chris Quasebarth of the Maryland Crime Victims’ Resource Center, declined to comment.

Albornoz, the county council member, said that from his position on the panel’s education and human services committees, he will examine what changes could be made to increase monitoring of home-schooled children. As of now, he said, the county school system does not appear to have the authority to demand in-person evaluations or observations of home-schooled children.

“It is an area, as a matter of policy, we’re going to have to look at,” Albornoz said.

Doing so could mean exploring change to state laws, which he said appear to forbid local school districts to imposing rules on how much children of home-school parents can be monitored.

Advertisement

Maryland requires parents to notify their local school district annually if they plan to home-school their children, but other requirements are minimal. The main lobbying organization for home schooling, the Home School Legal Defense Association considers Maryland a “low regulation state.”

Home-school parents in Maryland are not required to have any particular qualifications, and no tests or assessments are required. Families are required to either submit a portfolio showing their children’s work to district officials or have a private organization review their work. Critics say that oversight by the private organizations, known as umbrella groups, can be virtually nonexistent and that some families ignore the law altogether.

Social service agencies — namely Child Protective Services — would have responsibility over neglected or abused children. But in the Moore case, it is not known whether any complaints were filed or whether CPS was made aware of the situation.

Advertisement

Spokespeople for CPS and the school system have declined to comment specifically on the case, citing the ongoing criminal case and confidentially rules.

County council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who is chair of the education committee, called the Moore case a tragedy and said council members will look into the county’s home-school procedures. But he cautioned against overreacting.

“We have a little over 4,000 students being home-schooled,” he said. “It’s a tried-and-true model. The vast majority of these kids are learning and doing great.”

“We can always do things better and find gaps, but I think it’s premature to look into policy changes around home schooling,” Jawando said.

Gift this article Gift Article