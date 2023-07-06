Youngkin says Va. revenue strong for tax cuts, responds to Md.’s Moore

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PETERSBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) on Thursday scolded Democrats in the Virginia Senate for resisting his call for $1 billion in permanent tax cuts, saying upcoming financial data will show an even bigger state budget surplus than expected. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The fiscal results for June, due out in a few days, “will be my final plea because I think we will fully confirm that we are well ahead of the $3.6 billion budget forecast for a surplus,” Youngkin said in remarks to reporters after an unrelated event here. “And there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to have a substantial tax reduction.”

Youngkin also fired back at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore over the Democrat’s suggestion in a radio interview that Virginia is not the proper place for a new FBI headquarters because Youngkin and other Republicans have criticized the Justice Department’s handling of charges against former president Donald Trump. Youngkin accused Moore of politicizing the selection process and resorting to a “bag of tricks” to combat Virginia’s advantages in the sweepstakes for the headquarters.

On the budget battle, Democrats who control the state Senate have argued that the specter of an uncertain economy makes it imprudent to pass a Republican package of tax cuts that will cost more than $900 million per year.

Sen. Scott Surovell (D-Fairfax) noted that a recent survey by the National Association of State Budget Officers projected that state revenue would decline by 0.7 percent in fiscal 2024, which began July 1.

“Permanent tax cuts are reckless & irresponsible,” Surovell tweeted this week. He noted that Senate Democrats have countered with a proposal for $900 million in one-time rebates to taxpayers instead of the recurring cuts favored by Youngkin and the Republican-controlled House of Delegates.

An impasse over the cuts caused House and Senate budget negotiators to suspend talks on June 27. They had been flirting with a budget deal since the General Assembly failed to reach agreement on a spending plan before adjourning this year’s legislative session on Feb. 25, though the process was delayed by the June 20 primary elections.

The state is at the midpoint of a two-year budget passed in 2022, so the lack of an agreement does not interrupt funding for state agencies and programs. But it leaves some $3.6 billion of expected surplus in limbo. School systems, in particular, don’t know what kind of raises to expect next year for teachers.

Budget amendments passed by the Democratic Senate would use most of the surplus to fund raises for teachers, law enforcement officers and state employees, as well as a host of other programs such as higher education and mental health services. Youngkin and House Republicans favor a plan that spends less on those priorities in favor of increasing the standard personal income tax deduction by $500 to $9,000 for individuals and twice that for married couples filing jointly; slightly reducing the highest tax rates; and small cuts for businesses and veterans.

Youngkin also proposed cutting the state corporate tax rate, but House Republicans abandoned that proposal in the face of firm opposition from the Senate, according to Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee and top budget negotiator for that chamber.

On Thursday, Youngkin reiterated his support for the full slate of cuts, adding that he would favor holding in reserve any surplus beyond the projected $3.6 billion. “We can actually put more reserves away to cushion any future problems and still cut taxes by a billion and invest 2.6 billion in critical and critical investments,” Youngkin said. “This is a time for us to recognize the reality of the numbers and to do what’s best for Virginians.”

He said Senate Democrats “want to try to convince people that it’s either this or that. We can do all of it, just like we did last year.” In 2022, the General Assembly gave bipartisan approval to $4 billion worth of tax cuts as well as some additional spending.

Youngkin demurred when asked about whether he will call a special session of the legislature to try to force a deal, but indicated he’ll consider that option once the June revenue numbers are released.

Knight, the top House negotiator, said he hopes to see top Democrats in Richmond next week and will take their temperature for reopening talks. Sens. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax) and George L. Barker (D-Fairfax), the co-chairs of the Senate Finance and Appropriations committee, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Youngkin addressed the Maryland governor’s comments when asked about them by a reporter. Speaking Monday on WTOP’s “DMV Download” podcast, Moore said Maryland deserved the FBI headquarters in part because, “From my understanding, I’m the only chief executive of the two states that actually says, ‘I believe in the mission of the FBI and I don’t believe it should be defunded’ — the only one.”

When Trump was indicted early last month, Youngkin tweeted that “These charges are unprecedented and it’s a sad day for our country, especially in light of what clearly appears to be a two-tiered justice system where some are selectively prosecuted, and others are not.”

On Thursday, Youngkin dismissed the criticism. “That’s just not the way I roll, which is to make accusations,” he said. “The reality is, we back law enforcement in Virginia.”

