Local Crime & Public Safety

Teen arrested in Baltimore shooting that killed 2, wounded 28, police say

Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy believed to be involved in the shooting.

July 7, 2023 at 12:24 p.m. EDT
A reward poster is seen on a car at the Brooklyn Homes on July 3, 2023, in Baltimore. A mass shooting left two dead and 28 wounded in Baltimore on July 1, 2023. (Michael A. McCoy/for The Washington Post)
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in the Brooklyn neighborhood shooting that wounded 28 people and killed two, Baltimore Police announced Friday.

Homicide and SWAT team members arrested the teen after a search warrant on a residence Friday morning at about 7 a.m., police said in a news release. He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility and is being charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in vehicle, according to police.

“Detectives believe that the 17-year-old male was involved in the mass shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Gretna Court, on July 2, 2023,” the department said in the release.

Three of the shooting victims remain at local hospitals, police said. They are listed in fair condition, according to police. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 32, with 15 of them being younger than 17. Two died: Kylis Fagbemi, 20, and Aaliyah Gonzalez, 18.

Earlier this week, acting Baltimore police commissioner Richard Worley said at least three firearms were used in the shooting at the Brooklyn Day block party. Neighbors questioned the lack of police oversight at the annual event.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are offering a reward of up to a $28,000 for information leading to arrest and charges in the case, the department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

