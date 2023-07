There are a few differences between City Tap House’s new Barbie-themed brunch and its usual offering, which we highlighted among D.C.’s best brunches last month: The Barbie version starts at 11:30 a.m. instead of noon, and it features a bottomless buffet as well as (optional) bottomless mimosas. But it’s still hosted by Crystal Edge, who interacts with the crowd and keeps the vibe rambunctious, as well as weekly guest queens. Doors open at 11 a.m.; show begins at 11:30. $38; $18 for optional bottomless mimosas.