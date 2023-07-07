Man shot and killed in Fairfax County parking garage

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the top floor of the parking garage and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man died, police said.

Fairfax County police said the shooting happened in the 13300 block of Launders Street in the McNair area.

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Fairfax County parking garage Thursday night by a man who may be his brother, authorities said.

Watch here for the update from the scene. Prelim, the victim & suspect were known to each other and may be related. Suspect in custody and updates will be provided later today. pic.twitter.com/XANDUAmpCS

As police canvassed the area, a suspect, believed to be the victim’s 40-year-old brother, called 911 and officers took him into custody, authorities said. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument but did not provide other details.