Man shot and killed in Fairfax County parking garage

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Fairfax County parking garage Thursday night by a man who may be his brother, authorities said.
As police canvassed the area, a suspect, believed to be the victim’s 40-year-old brother, called 911 and officers took him into custody, authorities said. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument but did not provide other details.
Police said they did not recover a weapon.
Also this week, Fairfax City police, with the assistance of Fairfax County police, arrested 30-year-old Aaron James Anthony Robertson in the June beating death of 50-year-old Luis Barahona Reyes.