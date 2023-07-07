The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man shot and killed in Fairfax County parking garage

Police said they have taken a 40-year-old man into custody who is believed to be the victim’s brother

Updated July 7, 2023 at 11:47 a.m. EDT|Published July 7, 2023 at 11:41 a.m. EDT
A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Fairfax County parking garage Thursday night by a man who may be his brother, authorities said.

Fairfax County police said the shooting happened in the 13300 block of Launders Street in the McNair area.

Police responded just after 11 p.m. to the top floor of the parking garage and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The man died, police said.

As police canvassed the area, a suspect, believed to be the victim’s 40-year-old brother, called 911 and officers took him into custody, authorities said. Police said they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument but did not provide other details.

Police said they did not recover a weapon.

Also this week, Fairfax City police, with the assistance of Fairfax County police, arrested 30-year-old Aaron James Anthony Robertson in the June beating death of 50-year-old Luis Barahona Reyes.

