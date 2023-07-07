Va. prosecutor moves to dismiss indictment against 1898 lynching victim

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A mob of 150 White men killed John Henry James outside Charlottesville more than a century ago, shooting the Black ice cream vendor dozens of times as he hung from a locust tree on July 12, 1898. Historians and local leaders have cast renewed attention on the lynching in recent years. Albemarle County officials in 2021 established “John Henry James Day,” which memorializes him on the anniversary of his death. In Charlottesville, a historical marker has told the story of James’s lynching since 2019.

But the legacy of injustice from James’s killing persists in a yellowed, handwritten indictment that falsely accuses him of raping a White woman, according to historians and local leaders.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley said he will ask a Virginia judge to dismiss the indictment at a hearing set for Wednesday, the 125th anniversary of James’s lynching.

“The indictment has remained in the court record, where it stands as an official, but wholly unjust, accusation of John Henry James,” Hingeley wrote in a court filing May 16. “No action of this Court can undo the injustice of the racial terror lynching that took place in Albemarle County 125 years ago, but this Court can and should purge the record that unjustly gives official credence to the charge against John Henry James.”

The hearing will be part of Albemarle County’s Community Remembrance Project — a collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Ala. — to unearth and highlight the stories of victims of racial violence. The James lynching is one of about 4,400 included in EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery and one of about 70 documented lynchings of Black people in Virginia from 1880 to 1930.

A 20-year-old White woman, Julia Hotopp, had accused James of assaulting her outside her family’s estate on July 11, 1898. The next morning, once word had spread, an armed mob pulled James from a train he was riding to Charlottesville — even though he was being escorted by the local police chief and sheriff.

James, who proclaimed his innocence, was dragged to a nearby locust tree, hung from a branch and shot dozens of times. His body remained hanging for at least two hours. A resolution adopted last month by the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors says “99 percent of all perpetrators, including those who murdered Mr. James, escaped punishment.”

After learning that James had died during their deliberations, a grand jury in Albemarle County issued a posthumous indictment charging him with raping Hotopp, who had identified him as her attacker.

Newspaper accounts said the woman had clawed at the man, but there were no reports that James had scratch marks. One local publication reported that Hotopp fought off her attacker; the next day, the same newspaper quoted the Albemarle County prosecutor at the time, Micajah Woods, describing the encounter as “one of the most atrocious rapes ever committed.”

Hingeley, who was elected in 2019, on Friday criticized Woods and other local law enforcement officials who were involved in the James case, arguing in his legal filing from May that “the perpetrators of this racial terror lynching acted with impunity because they knew that the Albemarle County authorities would not hold them accountable.”

Hingeley’s legal filing noted that then-Albemarle County Sheriff Lucian Watts “was present at the lynching and could have identified people in the mob.” The same grand jury that indicted James reconvened the next day as a coroner’s jury, finding that James had died of hanging or gunshot wounds and that he “came to his death by the hands of persons unknown to the jury,” according to Encyclopedia Virginia.

“It is in the interest of justice, healing, and restoration for the Court to make an accounting on the record disavowing the actions that caused the death of John Henry James … and acknowledging the complicity of those law enforcement officials who countenanced the racial terror lynching in Albemarle County,” Hingeley wrote.

