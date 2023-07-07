Despite drought, sudden rain overwhelms roads

Washington saw a seeming show of meteorological contrast and capriciousness Friday as despite the drought that has afflicted the region, enough rain fell fast enough to require water rescues.
Several vehicles became stranded at Army-Navy Drive and S. Joyce Street and rescuers used boats to reach those trapped inside, the county fire department said. No hospital treatment was required, the department said.
Both Arlington and Fairfax Counties had been classed in Thursday’s edition of the U.S. Drought Monitor as experiencing moderate drought.
Friday’s rain brought Washington’s July total to 2.10 inches, about twice normal, but the city remains about seven inches, or 33 percent, below the 21.35 inches that is normal at this point in the year.