He served the Army in Afghanistan. He was killed driving Lyft in D.C.

Along a winding Virginia country road, dotted with occasional small houses with hanging baskets of petunias and American flags flying on porches, dozens of cars had pulled over to park in tall grass Saturday. Scores more filled a parking lot where a banner on a shed read, “Adult burial fee $1,700.” Hundreds of people — some in traditional Afghan clothing, some in dark suits — had come for the funeral of Nasratullah Ahmad Yar, a 31-year-old father who served as an interpreter for U.S. Special Forces, fled the Taliban and made it to America, only to be shot to death Monday in Washington.

Men lifted his coffin, and women wearing hijabs sitting in a small shelter nearby began to wail as hundreds of men walked through the cemetery where mounds of dried dirt and a few flowers marked graves amid tufts of crabgrass. One of the men held Ahmad Yar’s youngest son, 15-month-old Ali Ahmad, and turned the baby’s cap to shield him from the hot sun. One by one, men took shovels to a pile of fresh dirt next to the grave.

U.S. military men stood back, watching but most not understanding the words of the ceremony in Farsi, until someone summoned Matthew Butler, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army Special Forces. He pushed away tears, and told the men crowded around the grave that he had loved Ahmad Yar like a son. “He was brave — and smart — and always happy. A good father. A good soldier. I am sorry — so sorry,” he said, and turned away.

Ahmad Yar grew up in a small village by the Bagram air base near Kabul, riding bikes with his cousin Abdul Mateen Rahmati and working, from the age of 10, on the U.S. military base. He taught himself how to speak English, Rahmati said. “He was a smart guy.”

He was something of a legend on the base, Butler said, the kid who had wandered on and never left, towering and always with a grin on his face. He believed in the mission, Butler said: “The Taliban rule was cruelty.”

He served as an interpreter for Butler for 12 years, starting when he was 18. “In his 31 years, he served 18 of those years with U.S. Special Forces,” Butler said.

In 2020, Ahmad Yar reached out to Butler, who lives in Utah, to ask him to help him come to the United States. He was worried about the Taliban; it was risky to support U.S. troops.

Every month or so, he would call to ask for updates. No updates, Butler would tell him. The U.S. government is slow-moving.

But then U.S. forces left Afghanistan, leaving him in critical danger. Butler tried to help him get evacuated, trading hundreds of texts a day as Ahmad Yar and his family moved to safe houses and to different cities, only to find flights full when they got there.

Ahmad Yar was also trying to help the wife and children of Rahim Amini, whom he had met and worked with on the base, the two of them closer than brothers, Amini said. One day Ahmad Yar called him and told him there was a flight but that he wasn’t going to take it, because Amini’s baby did not have a passport and could not get on it. “He said, ‘I’m going to stay here. I can’t look in your eyes when I come with my family to the airport and your family is not with us,’” Amini said his friend told him. “I pushed him,” said Amini, who had escaped in August 2021. “'You have to take that flight.'”

Ahmad Yar got out on the last flight, Butler said.

It took months more to get to the United States; his youngest child was born in a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi. When the family got to come, he was so happy, Amini said; he told his friend that in Afghanistan, his 13-year-old daughter, Sunyah, wouldn’t be able to go to school. In the United States, he said, his children could be educated and could become doctors, engineers.

But soon he became worried about crime in their neighborhood in Philadelphia, Amini said. “I moved from Afghanistan to become safe,’” Amini said he told him. “‘I’m not safe here.’” He moved their family to Alexandria and began working with Amini as a tow-truck driver, then driving for Lyft, working long days to feed his family and send money home to relatives in Afghanistan.

On Sunday he played volleyball with Amini, then went to work. He was behind on rent, he had told Amini.

Shortly after midnight, police said, he was shot in the stomach. Video from a home nearby on Capitol Hill showed four young people running through an alley after a gunshot rang out. Police said Saturday that they had no additional details on Ahmad Yar’s killing and that the case remains under investigation.

Nasratullah Ahmadyar, 31, was fatally shot on July 3 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Ahmadyar was working as a Lyft driver. (Video: Video obtained by The Washington Post)

Butler’s phone rang with an unknown number Monday morning: D.C. police. After he heard the news, he said, he just laid there, staring at the ceiling, thinking, “Is he really dead? To survive all that he did — then to get gunned down?” He thought of Ahmad Yar’s wife, Muzhgan, who is 30 and does not speak English, and their four children.

Amini went to his friend’s apartment after police called but couldn’t bring himself to tell Muzhgan. She was hiding the truth from him, as well, he said.

On Saturday, Butler said he prays that whoever shot Ahmad Yar “will come to some realization about the value and pricelessness of life, and live in a way that honors this man.” He pointed to the grave. “That some good can come of this. That it’s not just tragedy.”

He said people were already coming together to create funds to help the family, including an online effort that already had brought in more than $300,000, and another to provide scholarships for his children.

After the last shovel of dirt, men wiped sweat and tears out of their eyes and traced another slow arc around the edge of the cemetery. Then women came to the grave, marked with red flowers, and cried out, sobbing, while his sons watched from bales of hay nearby.

Amini sat down in the shade, and Ahmad Yar’s two older sons, Wahdat, 11, and Asem, 8, came and sat down on a bench next to him. He put his hand on Wahdat’s back. “They look at my eyes to remember their father’s,” he said, and broke off.

Peter Hermann and Heidi Pérez-Moreno contributed to this report.

