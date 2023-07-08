Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I enjoyed your column about how Atteentee Road got its name. I knew a family who lived on Private Lane in Annandale. That struck me as an unusual name — sort of like the people living there had their own private street. When I asked about it, I was told that the developer of the small enclave planned to name each street after a military rank. He started with Private Lane but never went any further with the military theme.

— Nancy Jerdan, Springfield

An entire neighborhood of military rank-inspired names is no more far-fetched than some of the other naming principles we’ve encountered in this space recently, from Flintstones references to Shakespeare characters. And according to Chris Barbuschak from the City of Fairfax Regional Library’s Virginia Room, there seems to be some truth to the military rank story.

The land that would eventually be home to Private Lane was purchased in 1940 by Goodrich Rubber executive James William Ferguson Jr. and his wife, Mary Rosalind Ferguson, Barbuschak said. At some point in the mid-1950s, they built a lake on the property, then drew up a preliminary plat for a proposed subdivision.

Barbuschak said the couple never officially filed a deed of declaration, so it’s unclear what street names they planned to bestow on the community, but the two easements that were actually built give a hint. They were called Private Lane and Corporal Drive.

A few single-family homes were built in the ensuing years. Said Barbuschak: “In 1992, Corporal Drive was renamed Autumn Lake Way and Private Lane was dedicated as a public street when the Chapel Lake Estates subdivision was built.”

A public street named Private Lane is probably less of a problem than a private street named Public Lane. Why wasn’t the military theme employed? Perhaps the developers thought there might be dissension in the ranks.

Loving your street names installments. Do you know anything behind Piney Meetinghouse Road out in Potomac? Was it a Quaker meetinghouse? Where did it used to be (presumably) along that road?

— Rocky Semmes, Alexandria

It was not a Quaker meetinghouse, but a Methodist church with an African American congregation. That church — Union Wesley Church — was built on an earlier gathering place that took its name from the Black community in which it stood: the Pines.

The Pines was centered around the intersection of today’s Piney Meetinghouse Road and Glen Road, between the Black enclaves of Scotland to the east and Tobytown to the west. Nearby is Piney Branch, a creek. The church was near where Piney Glen Lane hits Piney Meethinghouse Road.

According to Nina Honemond Clarke’s 1983 book on Black 19th-century churches in Maryland and D.C., the Pines had about 15 to 20 houses that were home to formerly enslaved people who “were farmers, sawmill workers and quarry men at the old Seneca Stone Quarry.”

Said Sarah Hedlund, archivist/librarian at Montgomery History, “The first building used as a church was a log structure called Piney Meetinghouse, after which the road was named.”

The earliest newspaper reference Answer Man can find to the road is from 1861, when a group of Montgomery County landowners placed an ad urging county commissioners to build a road from Rockville to Potomac, intersecting with the “road leading from the Piney Meeting House road” to the C&O Canal at Lock 21.

There must eventually have been some confusion about the name because in 1949, an expert on geographic nomenclature was consulted to help decide which of two roads should get that name in that part of the county. Both roads started up near what was called Hunting Hill — roughly where Route 28 hits Interstate 270 today — and headed south, hitting River Road.

The expert decreed that the easternmost road would be called Piney Meetinghouse Road. The westernmost one would be Travilah Road. And so it remains today.

As for the Piney Meetinghouse, it’s long gone. So is Union Wesley Church. What remains is the cemetery established there by parishioners. As with so many African American cemeteries, it became overgrown, forgotten by all but the descendants of those buried there, occasionally disturbed by construction.

In 1970, the county tax assessment office began taxing the property, which is just over half an acre. According to Clarke’s book, the cemetery should have been exempt from taxes, but the paperwork was never filed for that exemption.

In 1975, a Pennsylvania man, Saul Joseph, bought the property sight unseen for less than $600 with the intention of building a home there. Joseph was surprised to discover the cemetery, site of around 100 graves.

Fortunately, no house was built.

The graveyard has been on the county’s inventory of cemeteries since 2019. According to a statement from the planning commission, “Montgomery County is investigating the most appropriate means for securing, preserving, and maintaining the site of the historic Wesley Union Methodist Church Cemetery.”

