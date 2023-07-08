D.C. shows its sultry summertime self on Saturday

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It may be forbidden in Washington to call a month July or a season summer without a substantial share of days like Saturday, with temperatures in the 90s, stickiness in the air and places pelted by late-day deluges. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Maybe Saturday lacked a little in terms of blazing summer sunshine. Most of the time the sky instead seemed largely covered by clouds.

Moisture in the air seemed to sap vitality, as confirmed by heat indexes that touched 99. Often pale gray, the blanket of clouds seemed in spots to grow grayer and darker with the ominous accumulation of atmospheric water droplets.

As of 5 p.m. the National Weather Service gave Washington’s high temperature as 91 degrees, one above average for the date. The morning low was 76, four above average. Reported rainfall was 0.34 inches.

Overall, the day’s average temperature came to three degrees above July 8 norms. It made Saturday the seventh consecutive day of above-average heat.

Gift this article Gift Article