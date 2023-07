After hearing gunshots about 12:24 a.m., officers found Charles Sullivan, 30, of Southeast Washington, dead in the 700 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, police said. He had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to a police report.

A man was shot and killed early Sunday in Northeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

After hearing the gunshots, an officer saw a person fleeing with what appeared to be a rifle, the report said. No information was available about a possible suspect or motive.