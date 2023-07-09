Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Drive onto any high-security government facility and you will be stopped at the gate by guards who use a mirror at the end of a pole to look under your vehicle. I need one of those to look under my chair.

I don't expect anyone to plant a bomb there, but there's a good chance that's where Merlin the dog has planted himself.

Merlin is our daughter’s Yorkiepoo/Chihuahua mix, nine pounds of black fur that’s spending the summer Chez Kelly, where he is muscling in on the territory of our resident dog, Archie, an 85-pound yellow Lab.

You know where you are with Archie, or rather, you know where Archie is with you. He’s hard to miss.

Archie likes to be near his humans. When I’m working at home, he curls up behind my rolling chair. Merlin craves proximity, too, but he likes to be under me. That’s especially worrisome when I’m sitting in the rocking chair on our porch, where the mere act of shifting my weight could bisect the little guy.

That’s why I want a mirror on a pole, so I can run it around the perimeter of any chair I’m sitting in before getting up.

I was hoping the two dogs would become best buddies, that I could train Merlin to stand on Archie’s shoulders or walk underneath him as if Archie were a canine Arc de Triomphe. (Archie de Triomphe?)

Suburban Iditarod Washington Post Metro columnist John Kelly takes great pride in walking a big dog, Archie, and a little dog, Merlin, simultaneously. (Video: John Kelly/The Washington Post)

That hasn’t happened, but at least they don’t fight. Merlin is literally the size of one of Archie’s plush chew toys. They’ve settled into a sort of wary doggy détente.

Merlin has many winning qualities, and I’ll get to those in a bit. First, though, let’s touch on his losing ones. He barks a lot, though less since we got a little collar that vibrates every time he barks, chiding him just enough to give him second thoughts.

He takes a lot of pills and potions, each of which must be prepared and adulterated in a different way. Feeding Archie is a matter of dumping a cup of kibble in his bowl and getting your fingers out of the way. Merlin’s breakfast involves tablets that must be crushed and liquids that must be measured.

We used to just stick one of Merlin’s tiny pills — an antihistamine to prevent him from licking his itchy feet — inside a section of Babybel cheese. Then he caught on and started spitting the pill out as if it was an offending peach pit. Now we have to crush the pill with the back of a spoon, cut open the cheese, rub the powder on the sliced surface, reassemble the cheese and offer it to him with an innocent look.

We hide other drugs — liquids, pills that dissolve — in Merlin’s kibble. Because he’s lost half his teeth, we have to soften the kibble with warm water. And because Merlin is a finicky prima donna, we have to mix in some pâté.

That’s right. Pâté. I mean, it’s ground-up pollock that’s sold just for dogs, but it’s pâté. I guess when he tires of that, we’ll have to add foie gras and truffle oil.

Even with all this effort, Merlin doesn’t eat right away. Just as you’re supposed to let a bottle of red wine breathe for an hour or two before drinking it, so Merlin ignores his food for a while. He grazes over the course of a few hours.

Occasionally Archie swoops in and hoovers it up. But Merlin has his way of getting back at Archie. The other day we were exercising in the basement. The dogs had followed us down, so we put a little pillow down for Merlin and a big dog bed down for Archie. The minute Archie got up, Merlin trotted over and took his place, luxuriating in the center of the dog bed like a pasha.

Merlin is a cute little guy, even with his crusty eyes (they have to be swabbed every day) and his snaggly teeth (his lower incisors stick out like werewolf chompers). He stands on his back legs, begging to be picked up, and even though I know that for both our sakes I shouldn’t — Don’t debase yourself like some circus clown, Merlin! — I can’t resist.

I scoop him up, sit back down and let him curl up in my lap. When he’s comfortable, he’ll flip over on his back, exposing his belly for a rub.

I guess that means he’s comfortable here. For that I’m grateful. But Merlin, if you’re reading this, you’re not supposed to poop in the kitchen.

