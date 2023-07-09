Prince William data center opponents hope to kill plan by delaying vote

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prince William County’s supervisors are scheduled to vote Tuesday on a measure to temporarily defer some land-use decisions until a new board is in place, an effort to effectively kill a controversial data center project in the Gainesville area by taking advantage of board chair Ann Wheeler’s primary election defeat.

The measure by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R-Brentsville), who won her party’s nomination for board chair last month, would place a moratorium on land-use decisions that face community opposition and aren’t included on an expedited agenda.

Echoing other “lame duck session” moratoriums in effect in nearby Fairfax and Stafford counties, it would start when the Nov. 7 election is held and last until January, when a new board will be installed.

The measure’s chief target is a proposal for a 2,100-acre “Digital Gateway” complex of data centers on mostly rural land in the Gainesville area that Wheeler (D-At Large) has supported amid aggressive opposition in that part of the county.

Advertisement

Either Lawson or Democrat Deshundra Jefferson — who beat Wheeler last month in a primary election largely fueled by the backlash over data center development in Prince William — will become the board’s next chair. Both have said they will not support a pending rezoning application for the Digital Gateway project.

Lawson, who announced the proposed measure during the board’s June 27 meeting, declined to comment on it this week.

Wheeler also declined to comment on the measure. But several of the board’s other Democrats, who hold a 5-3 majority, said they would oppose it.

“I don’t believe any government should stop working until they have been officially relieved of duty,” Supervisor Victor S. Angry (D-Neabsco), who has supported the idea of building more data centers in the county and who won his primary race last month, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Should the Digital Gateway rezoning application come up for a board vote before January, he said, “I will certainly do my part in making a decision one way or another.”

Supervisor Andrea Bailey (D-Potomac), who also won her primary race last month, added that she’s concerned that passing such a measure would affect lower-profile land-use cases in her district, including affordable housing and retail projects that may face some community opposition despite being widely supported.

“We are not focused only on that project,” she said, about the Digital Gateway. “We don’t have time to politicize our governing.”

Regardless of whether it succeeds, the measure will probably contribute to the rancor that has at times dominated county board meetings in recent years, particularly around the data center issue.

Advertisement

Those for and against the Digital Gateway proposal said they plan to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Nearly 400 opponents of the Digital Gateway plan have emailed county supervisors to urge them to support the measure, said Elena Schlossberg, director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County.

Schlossberg, who helped turn out votes for Jefferson, warned that supporters of the measure would try to oust any incumbent who doesn’t want to give the next board an opportunity to weigh in on something as big and contentious as the Digital Gateway plan.

“If I were a supervisor who had a general election and understood that this push for change was being amplified by citizens not feeling listened to on data center development … I would want to have as little media attention as possible on my votes,” Schlossberg said.

Advertisement

Those opposed to Lawson’s measure scoffed at a statement she made during her June 27 announcement that such moratoriums are “customary” in Prince William County. They noted that such a policy hasn’t been in effect since 2011.

They also highlighted multiple land-use votes cast by Lawson during lame-duck periods, including in support of another data center project in Gainesville that was approved in 2019 despite local opposition.

Lawson’s office said she has supported moratoriums in the past, then voted on land-use cases along with her board colleagues after those efforts failed.

Fairfax County’s moratorium on all land-use cases during lame-duck periods has been in effect since the mid-1990s, reaffirmed every January. Stafford County adopted its policy in 2022, while Loudoun and Arlington counties have no such policies.

Advertisement

Travis Turner, whose company, LSI Communications, represents homeowners who stand to benefit from the Digital Gateway project, called Lawson’s motion “an election year campaign stunt.”

Several of his other clients also have pending land-use applications making their way through the approval process, which would be further delayed if Lawson’s motion were to pass.

“When our clients or any business within Prince William County are trying to invest in the county and trying to build business and jobs, there has to be some level of stability in how the local government operates,” he said. “The process is already very slow for land-use matters in the county to begin with and this makes it more of a circus.”

The two data center companies behind the Digital Gateway plan — Compass Datacenters and QTS Data Centers — refrained from commenting on Lawson’s measure.

Advertisement

“Compass Datacenters reaffirmed its commitment to the project and its pending zoning application,” the company said in a statement.

“If approved, the Digital Gateway is expected to raise over $500 million dollars in annual data center tax revenue, providing support for the school system, county parks, police, fire departments, and more — without creating any additional demand for those services,” QTS said in its statement.

Gift this article Gift Article