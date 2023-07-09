New U.S. archives chief: A student of history and (fictitious) homicide

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colleen J. Shogan had decided that her next murder mystery would be set in the United States Botanic Garden in Washington, but she didn’t know exactly where, or how, it would take place. She had already written about a stabbing in the Senate, a bludgeoning in the House — with the speaker’s gavel — and death by poisoned dart at a swanky Washington club.

As Shogan, 47, who is the new archivist of the United States, walked among the exotic plants in the garden a few years ago, she stopped at one with a homicidal name: the strangler fig.

She gave it a little tug.

“This has to be my murder weapon,” she said she thought. “This is the perfect place.” So, in 2019, her latest whodunit, “Gore in the Garden,” was about a top government official throttled with a vine from the strangler fig.

Shogan has been on the job as the country’s 11th archivist for a little more than a month. She is the first woman to hold the post and brings, along with skills as a political scientist, author and crime novelist, a passion for women’s history.

She has started at a time when the National Archives and Records Administration, once largely known as a quiet agency focused on history, has garnered new attention for its role in safeguarding and cataloguing classified documents.

The archives was drawn into the spotlight last year when it had to retrieve 15 boxes of papers, some of them classified, from former president Donald Trump’s Florida residence because the material should have been turned over when he left office.

Last month Trump was indicted in connection with his alleged retention of classified documents.

Shogan declined to discuss the indictment, which Trump called a “vicious persecution,” even as the country’s bitter divisions emerged during her confirmation hearings.

She was denounced for suggesting in a scholarly paper that some Republican presidents have used anti-intellectual, or anti-elite, positions as a form of populism, more so, perhaps, than Democrats.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (Mo.) called her writings “grossly partisan” and claimed the country was seeing the “weaponization of the National Archives.”

Shogan, who has a Ph.D. in political science from Yale, is an admirer of former presidents Ulysses S. Grant and Abraham Lincoln. She has scrutinized, sentence by sentence, the use of moral and religious rhetoric by an array of U.S. presidents.

“Lincoln is the master,” she said.

As a political scientist, she has used technical terms such as “the plebiscitary demands” of politics.

As a crime novelist, she has written of a victim — murdered with a souvenir letter opener — whose body was left on the funeral catafalque that once held Lincoln.

In her series of murder mysteries, she has also had a man slain with a sword, another stabbed with a model of a helicopter, and another killed with a bust of Thomas Jefferson.

The strangler fig, used in the Botanic Garden killing, is a plant that gradually engulfs and kills other trees it entwines with its branches. The garden also houses the corpse flower, known for its foul odor, Shogan noted.

She said she loves the Botanic Garden, but “it’s a little spooky there and I think there’s something a little scary about plants.”

She said she grew up reading mysteries such as the classic Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys detective stories. Some years back she decided to try writing one herself.

In one of her books, she has someone call her Capitol Hill heroine, Kit Marshall, “Congress’s own Nancy Drew.”

During a recent interview in her office at the archives in downtown Washington, she talked about, among other things, political science, her crime stories and the nation’s divisions.

Asked about the Trump indictment, she said: “At this point in time this is really a Department of Justice matter. ... That’s not something that we have anything to do with actively.”

Asked about Hawley’s grilling, she said: “I respect the process. ... I respect the fact that senators have to do their due diligence. ... I also trust in the process. And I think that it worked out in the end.” She was confirmed May 10.

She denied that the archives was being “weaponized” and said she has seen no evidence of “the politicization of the process.”

“And there will never be any political bias when I am in charge, or partisan bias,” she said. “I am 100 percent confident that I am able to do that. ”

In 2020, Shogan served as vice chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Constitution’s 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote.

She said she admires Alice Paul, the early-20th-century feminist advocate for women’s suffrage, and “Lady Bird” Johnson, the influential wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“She was much more powerful than people imagined,” she said.

On her desk, Shogan has a replica of the “Can Do” paperweight on Lady Bird Johnson’s desk at the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin.

Being the first U.S. woman archivist is “overwhelming in some ways,” she said, even though women are often in the majority in the archival and library professions.

“Yet you don’t see many women in leadership roles in those professions,” she said. “So you see this sometimes as a big challenge for women in particular, when they’re represented in a field numerically ... but they don’t hold the top leadership positions.”

“So I think it’s really important for a woman to serve in this role,” she said.

She succeeded David S. Ferriero, who retired in April 2022, and nine other men going back to Robert Digges Wimberly Connor, the first archivist named when the agency was formed in 1934.

Ferriero had urged that his successor not be another man.

Shogan was recently treated for early-stage breast cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she said in a post on Facebook last year. She said she worked all during her treatment.

“It was a harrowing experience at times ... but it proved to me that you’re always tougher than you think you are,” she wrote. Plus, she had time to write a new mystery novel.

The National Archives and Records Administration encompasses the landmark headquarters building in Washington, a large research facility in College Park, Md., and 13 presidential libraries and 14 regional archives.

The agency houses the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Emancipation Proclamation, along with billions pages of text, maps, photographs, films and other records.

Shogan is a native of North Huntingdon, Pa., a suburb southeast of Pittsburgh.

She said she grew up in a 1950s three-bedroom brick ranch house in a working-class development called Markvue Manor.

Her parents met at the giant Westinghouse plant in East Pittsburgh, Pa., where they worked. Her father was a draftsman. Her mother was a teletype officer. She has an older brother named Greg.

Shogan came to the archives after serving as director of the David M. Rubenstein National Center for White House History at the White House Historical Association.

She also worked for more than a decade at the Library of Congress, serving in senior roles and as the deputy director of the Congressional Research Service.

She has taught at Georgetown University and George Mason University.

For now, her crime novels are on hold. She has little time to write. “I’m really, really busy and 100 percent focused on ... this job.”

But thus far none of her murders have been set in the archives. “I’ll keep my ears open and my eyes scanning,” she said.

