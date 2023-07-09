Drought or not, it has been wet in Washington

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the year, Washington may still be running a rainfall deficit, but Sunday helped reveal July as sopping wet so far, with days of sprinkle and shower, downpour and deluge. So many hours on so many days have been so ominously gray that each day’s rain, when it finally fell, may have seemed mere anticlimax.

As of 5 p.m., Washington’s official rainfall figure for Sunday came to a relatively modest 0.14 inches. But that helped boost the month’s total to 2.84 inches, more than twice the average at this time in July.

Summer storms seem notoriously selective in where they appear and how much rain they drop. At Dulles International Airport, at least 0.71 inches fell Sunday, but July’s total there was an inch less than Washington’s.

In Washington, measurable rain fell on six of July’s nine days, with traces on the rest. It rained Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Some might have wondered if it would ever end.

