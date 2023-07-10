D.C. mayor tries to shore up support for crime bill ahead of vote

Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

As homicides and carjackings in D.C. continue to rise, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) worked to shore up support for emergency legislation that would create a new penalty for firing a gun in public and make it easier to detain some people as they await trial, appearing publicly with supportive lawmakers ahead of an expected vote on the measure Tuesday.

Though some on the D.C. Council have expressed reservations about the bill, Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), who heads the public safety committee and sponsored the legislation, and Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said they believe they have the votes to pass the bill.

At a Monday news conference, Bowser, appearing with Pinto, Council member Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), and D.C. police and other officials, told reporters that the legislation is essential to driving down recent spikes in crime. She pointed in particular to a provision that would have judges presume those charged with a violent crime should be held as they await trial.

Advertisement

“I think it’s going to have an impact the second a judge decides that somebody who has committed a violent crime should be held until their trial,” Bowser said.

The emergency legislation sponsored by Pinto is similar to a legislative proposal Bowser herself offered, called “Safer, Stronger,” to toughen some city laws. Lawmakers are expected to take up that measure in the fall.

“I think it’s important that we recognize that everybody in government right now is working together on this,” Pinto said. “This is an emergency. We are all recognizing the importance of pursuing it as an emergency.”

The show of unity between the mayor and the public safety chair belies tension between the council and the Bowser administration over the state of crime in D.C. Some council members have expressed concern that Bowser’s legislative proposal would fuel mass incarceration, and others, including Mendelson, have doubted it would have a significant impact on violent crime.

Advertisement

Mendelson, who recently told Fox 5, “You can get away with murder in this city,” reiterated Monday that he viewed increasing the case closure rate as more impactful on crime than passing legislation. He noted that interim D.C. police chief Ashan Benedict called after his TV appearance to voice his displeasure and question whether he was criticizing police.

“The reason why I’m pointing it out is because folks are looking at the council to solve this,” Mendelson said, noting that police had not made an arrest in 65 percent of homicides in 2022. “I don’t have a badge to make arrests. I don’t have a badge to investigate. But what will make a difference is increasing the closure rate. And what also will make a difference is more aggressive prosecutions.”

Last year, the District’s U.S. attorney’s office declined to prosecute 67 percent of those arrested by police officers in cases that would have been tried in D.C. Superior Court, though U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew M. Graves has said they were continuing to bring cases in the vast majority of violent felonies.

Advertisement

Leslie Parsons, assistant chief of D.C. police’s Investigative Services Bureau, said looking solely at closures in a single year is an unfair way to measure police’s success, because some cases take longer to build. Police said their 2022 closure rate — which includes cases solved from prior years and others closed for administrative reasons, such as the death of a suspect — was 62 percent, above the national average.

Bowser was more blunt, calling Mendelson’s quip about murders in D.C. “asinine.”

“I am watching what he does. And tomorrow he needs to vote for Brooke Pinto’s emergency without amendment,” Bowser said of the chairman, recalling the council’s vote to cut $15 million from the police department’s budget in 2020. “If he’s concerned about crime, as we all are, we need to make sure when police say we need more police, you don’t defund them.”

Advertisement

Despite his past skepticism of Bowser’s proposal, Mendelson said he would vote for Pinto’s legislation and believed it would be “useful.” He pointed to new offenses created by the legislation, including strangulation and endangerment with a firearm — or shooting a gun in public.

“There’s been a lot of positive feedback with regard to these two new crimes, both of which were in the Revised Criminal Code Act that Congress complained was soft on crime but that in many ways was strengthening the criminal code,” Mendelson said. “And these are two instances where we’re moving to put them in the law now.”

Council members are set to debate and vote on Tuesday the emergency provisions, which require a nine-vote supermajority to pass the 13-member council. The law would be in effect for 90 days after the mayor signs it.

Advertisement

Homicides in the District are up 17 percent compared to this time last year, a surge running against trends in other cities, such as Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, where homicides have fallen this year. D.C. continues to grapple with carjackings, recording 140 incidents in June, the highest number in a single month in at least five years. At the same time, police are still without a permanent police chief for a department facing historically low staffing.

The mayor’s proposed legislation would impose new penalties for gun crimes, make it easier to detain some youths awaiting trial and enhance punishment for crimes against vulnerable adults, public transportation employees or passengers. It also would make it easier for prosecutors to argue and judges to detain adults and juveniles charged with violent offenses and with violent histories as they await trial.

Pinto’s emergency bill mirrors many of those provisions, such as creating a presumption of pretrial detention among certain people charged with violent crimes, enhancing access to private security cameras and allowing pretrial ankle-monitor data to be used as evidence against defendants.

But Pinto’s emergency legislation is not quite as hard edge as Bowser’s, particularly on the issue of juvenile detention. While Bowser’s legislation says judges should presume that juveniles accused of violent crime should be detained and allow their attorneys to argue against that, Pinto’s says judges should only use such a presumption if the juveniles were said to be armed, except in a handful of crimes. Pinto’s legislation also eliminates one of the most controversial provisions in Bowser’s bill that would allow for the detention of juveniles for their own protection, even if they are not deemed a danger to the community.

Advertisement

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, who had been critical of Bowser’s proposed legislation, said increasing pretrial detention among juveniles “will not make us safer and stronger,” but “instead will result in locking up more kids” without data to justify the move. He said Pinto’s emergency legislation took his concerns into account and “did not include several counterproductive elements” of Bowser’s proposal.

At least among adults, according to a December 2022 report by the Pretrial Services Agency for D.C., 88 percent of people released before trial remained arrest-free, and less than 2 percent committed a violent crime while out on bond over the last five years.

Pinto said she reviewed data showing that dozens of people were arrested for violent crimes while out on bond for a violent crime, although the Pretrial Services Agency was not immediately able to produce available data by press time in response to a request.

“I do think that empowering our courts to consider crimes of violence in their pretrial detention decisions will make a difference,” Pinto said.

Gift this article Gift Article