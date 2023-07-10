Man dies of injuries in Prince George’s shooting

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background. (iStock) (carlballou/iStock)Listen0 minGift ArticleShareA 31-year-old man has died after being shot in the Clinton area in June, Prince George’s County police said.Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of Ranmone Tolbert, of Washington. They are working to identify suspects and a motive, police said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightOfficers responded at about 8:30 p.m. June 24 for a welfare check in the 12400 block of Piscataway Road, police said. They found Tolbert with a gunshot wound outside.He was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday, police said.Gift this articleGift ArticleLoading...