Man dies of injuries in Prince George’s shooting

The 31-year-old was shot in June and died at a hospital Saturday, according to police

July 10, 2023 at 2:44 p.m. EDT
A 31-year-old man has died after being shot in the Clinton area in June, Prince George’s County police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of Ranmone Tolbert, of Washington. They are working to identify suspects and a motive, police said.

Officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. June 24 for a welfare check in the 12400 block of Piscataway Road, police said. They found Tolbert with a gunshot wound outside.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital Saturday, police said.

