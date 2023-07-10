Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Md. high school, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A 17-year-old student was arrested after being caught with a loaded gun at a high school hosting summer school classes in Prince George’s County, Md., officials said. On Monday afternoon, school resource officers at Central High School in the Walker Mill area were alerted by Prince George’s County Public Schools security that the student was possibly armed, police said.

The officers “recovered the gun from the student’s waistband,” police said in a news release.

No students or staff members were harmed during the incident, according to a letter to families from Pamela Davis, the assistant principal at Central High. The student will face disciplinary action.

In her letter, Davis asked parents to discuss with their children the consequences of “bringing weapons or anything that resembles a weapon to school,” which can include long-term suspension and expulsion.

The teen will be charged as an adult with handgun on person, dangerous weapon on school property, loaded handgun on person and related counts, police said.

