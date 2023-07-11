D.C. Council passes emergency public safety legislation

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The D.C. Council on Tuesday passed emergency public safety legislation as the city weathers a violent summer, establishing a new crime for firing a gun in public and making it easier for judges to detain people charged with violent offenses before trial — a provision that drew extended debate. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The legislation, proposed by Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2), passed 12-1, with opposition from Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4). It will be in effect for 90 days after the mayor signs it. Pinto’s bill is similar to a proposal put forth by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) that lawmakers are expected to debate in the fall, but Pinto said some provisions could not wait as the city confronts rising homicides and carjackings.

“This legislation today is a major step forward in our effort to create a safer D.C. for all residents, and it cannot wait,” Pinto said. “I want to say to families, businesses, partners of the District: We hear you, and we know we need to do more to keep you safe.”

Pinto’s proposal garnered broad support despite escalating tension between the Bowser administration and members of the D.C. Council — particularly Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) — about who is to blame for rising crime in D.C., and what should be done to reduce it. Mendelson reiterated Tuesday he believed police improving their closure rates and prosecutors acting more aggressively would have a more significant impact on crime than any council legislation. But he said he was tired of a public perception — which he said was perpetuated by the mayor — that the D.C. Council wasn’t taking crime seriously.

“I’m angry, and I am angry because … the council is being blamed,” he said, describing a perception that the council “does not care.” “I think there are things the mayor can do outside legislation with regard to public safety — and she’s not doing it. … Today’s legislation is useful — and let me be clear: I am not criticizing the police. But what angers me is I think our citizenry is being misled. Crime fighting is primarily a function of the executive branch, the police and other law enforcement agencies.”

Mendelson’s frustration followed a unified agreement from the council over almost all provisions of Pinto’s legislation, with the exception of one impassioned objection from Lewis George to the changes on pretrial detention.

Mendelson and other members who initially voiced skepticism about Bowser’s legislation warmed to Pinto’s similar proposal after she narrowed some provisions involving pretrial juvenile detention and changed or eliminated others.

Pinto’s bill, the Prioritizing Public Safety Emergency Amendment Act, expands access to private security cameras through an incentive program and allows pretrial GPS monitoring data to be used as evidence against defendants, among several other provisions. It also creates new crimes, including endangerment with a firearm and a strangulation offense. Such charges had previously been included in the Revised Criminal Code Act that Congress blocked from going into effect.

But the provisions that drew the most debate centered around the circumstances under which defendants could be detained as they awaited trial. Pinto’s proposal would have judges presume that adults charged with violent crimes and juveniles charged with certain offenses should be detained. Defendants would have an opportunity to argue against that determination, with Pinto stressing that judges are not “mandated” to detain anyone.

Lewis George proposed an amendment, which failed, striking the entire provision that would create a presumption that adults charged with violent offenses be detained pretrial, saying it needed more time and scrutiny.

In a memo Tuesday morning, Lewis George pointed to pretrial data and suggested the legislation would not substantially help reduce crime. According to a December 2022 report from the Pretrial Services Agency, 88 percent of adults released on bond pretrial remained arrest-free over the last five years, and under 2 percent were charged with a violent offense while out on bond.

Lewis George argued during the council breakfast Tuesday that expanding a presumption of pretrial detention to all violent crimes would mark a dramatic change to the District’s law, and raised questions about due process.

The current law only has judges apply that presumption in particular circumstances, such as cases where a person is charged with committing a violent or dangerous offense while armed or out on bond in another case. Otherwise, a judge must find “clear and convincing evidence” that keeping a person in jail is the only way to keep the community safe and ensure their appearance at trial.

“I just don’t think we should be changing a legal standard by emergency,” Lewis George said. “I think that’s reckless to do.”

Council member Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3) similarly said he worried Pinto’s proposal was casting an “overbroad” net by expanding the pretrial detention presumption to all violent crimes, and that it was all happening too fast. He suggested the legislation should focus on crimes that were on the rise. But he ultimately opposed Lewis George’s amendment, and voted for the legislation.

Pinto disagreed that the council was moving too quickly or too broadly. “It’s not normal times. It’s a time of emergency,” she said.

The mayor’s proposal would have expanded the presumption of pretrial detention to cases where a person with a violent criminal conviction was charged with a new violent offense; in that respect, it was somewhat less harsh on defendants than Pinto’s.

But Pinto’s proposal called for more limited pretrial detention of juveniles, assuaging some of the objections to the mayor’s legislation.

Bowser wanted juveniles to be detained pretrial in virtually all cases where a judge found “substantial probability” they committed a violent or dangerous crime, regardless of whether the juvenile was alleged to be armed, as the law now requires. In perhaps the most controversial provision, the mayor proposed detaining juveniles in some cases for their own protection, even if they posed no danger to the community. D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D) argued the proposal was not backed up by data, would not make the community safer and would only result in locking up more kids.

Pinto’s emergency bill added only specific crimes for which children would face a presumption of pretrial detention if they were not accused of being armed. Those crimes include murder, first-degree sexual assault, carjacking or assault with intent to commit any of those offenses. Juveniles would also face a presumption of pretrial detention if they were charged with committing a violent offense while armed.

Passage of the legislation comes as the District continues to struggle with violent crime, up 33 percent this year over last, driven by spikes in homicides and robberies. Carjackings also continue to rise; the 140 incidents in June were the most in a single month in at least five years.

Crime during the pandemic rose in cities across the country and has started to drop recently in some categories, though has not fully retreated to levels before the lockdowns. D.C. is bucking the trend.

Police in D.C. say the city has recorded 129 homicides this year, up 17 percent from this time in 2022. The city is on pace for 200 or more homicides for the third consecutive year, and is moving close to what might be the highest yearly total in two decades. Killings, meanwhile, have fallen in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Baltimore.

July has been particularly difficult, with 12 killings in the first nine days, including four people fatally shot on the Fourth of July. Victims this month included a community college student, a military interpreter from Afghanistan who came to the U.S. to escape the Taliban and a teacher and wrestling coach visiting from Kentucky to attend a seminar.

Twelve juveniles have been killed in the first half of this year, compared to 18 slain in all of 2022. The number of juveniles shot as of June 22 in the District had doubled from the same period last year.

