Suspect charged with killing 2 marijuana delivery drivers in D.C.

D.C. police have arrested a man in the fatal shootings of two marijuana delivery drivers who authorities said were killed while being robbed in D.C. in 2021 and 2022, according to police and court documents.

Corde Fitzhugh-Clingman, 22, of Hyattsville, Md., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed and was ordered detained during an appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15. His attorney with the D.C. Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

Fitzhugh-Clingman is charged with killing Zekariya Elmi, 26, of Alexandria, Va., in April 2022 in Northeast Washington and Muntsier Sharfi, 24, of Bristow, Va., in July 2021 in Southeast Washington.

Police said both men were shot in vehicles, and each worked for separate unlicensed marijuana dispensary shops. Police said both victims were lured to the addresses at which they were killed on the pretense of selling marijuana.

It appears from the court documents that nothing was taken from either victim, though those documents say both were killed in robberies or attempted robberies. The documents do not describe interactions involving the suspected gunman and the victims at the time of the shootings.

D.C. police scheduled, then abruptly canceled, a news conference to discuss the arrest. They did not comment further on the case.

In an arrest warrant unsealed Tuesday in D.C. Superior Court, police said they linked Fitzhugh-Clingman to the killings after he was arrested during a traffic stop in January in Prince George’s County. Police said they found a handgun in the vehicle.

In the affidavit, police said ballistics tests linked that firearm to a bullet casing recovered from the scene of Sharfi’s killing. Police also said a phone found during the traffic stop was used to contact Sharfi and Elmi before the shootings, and to input the addresses of their meetings into an app.

Sharfi was found shot July 8, 2021, shortly after 9 p.m. inside an overturned vehicle in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue SE, near Naylor Gardens. Police said he had been shot in the head through a side window after letting his customer know he had arrived at the 3300 block of Erie Street SE, about three blocks from where he had been found. Police said it appears he stepped on the gas as he was being shot, crashing the vehicle.

Police said in the affidavit they have text messages between the suspect and Sharfi about the expected deal. Sharfi had graduated from the University of Virginia at Wise, where he played football, and was enrolled in a graduate program at Bowie State University in Maryland when he was killed.

A person reached at Sharfi’s family home in Virginia declined to comment on Tuesday.

Elmi was shot in the chest shortly before midnight on April 25, 2022, in the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue NE, in the Michigan Park neighborhood. Police said he, too, had been in a vehicle.

In the affidavit, police said the dispensary Elmi worked for required customers to submit a photo “selfie” along with a photo of that person’s driver’s license. Police said the photos sent in this case were of a man who lived in South Carolina and whose identity appears to have been stolen.

Attempts to reach Elmi’s relatives on Tuesday were not successful.

