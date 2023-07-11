Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For 50 years, patients of Lakewood, N.J., dentist Robert Shiner might have noticed an autographed photo he kept under the sheet of glass that topped his office desk. It was a black-and-white headshot of a strikingly beautiful woman, signed “For Captain Shiner, My thanks, Marlene, 1945.” Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Marlene: Marlene Dietrich. After the liberation of Paris in 1944, Shiner was posted to the 203rd General Hospital Unit of the U.S. Army, then ensconced in a Paris suburb. “They were the largest U.S. hospital ‘plant’ in the European theater, so were accustomed to military and celebrity visitors,” wrote Shiner’s daughter, Lois Shiner Montbertrand of Bethesda, who answered my call for celebrity encounters.

Famous visitors may have been common, but even so, the news that the German-born movie star and staunch anti-Nazi was coming had people eager to catch a glimpse. Hospital officials were a little surprised when Dietrich specifically asked to see the dental clinic.

Advertisement

“She was the first celebrity visitor to have ever expressed that wish, so they happily prepared to receive her,” Lois wrote. “She came, was shown around, and graciously charmed them all. Then, when they thought she was on her way out, she asked to speak privately with a person in charge.”

On that day, it was Capt. Shiner. Dietrich, it turned out, had some vexing and painful dental problems. She told the dentist she did not want to interrupt her goodwill tour or delay her trip to visit troops in England. Could Shiner examine her and provide advice about treatment and pain relief so she could carry on?

And that is exactly what Shiner did. “She got her dental work completed that day and checked the next,” Lois wrote. “The clinic was able to arrange a special flight to London for her and further dental aftercare at that next stop.” Shiner had his photo taken with Dietrich, she dressed in a stylish skirt and jacket, he in his white medical garb.

In the early 1960s, Charles Ebbets worked in the Air Force photo section of the Pentagon, greeting veterans and officials who stopped by to see pictures of themselves from wartime. One day, two distinguished Air Force generals came. Charles was excited to see that one of them was Gen. James Doolittle, aviation pioneer and World War II hero. He showed the pair how to find the appropriate images then left for coffee.

Advertisement

“When I came back, the ladies in the office were all very excited, some nearly swooning,” Charles wrote. He asked one: Were you really that excited to meet Doolittle? “She said she did not know who that was,” Charles wrote.

They were all giddy over meeting the other general: Brig. Gen. Jimmy Stewart, who flew 20 combat missions as a bomber pilot in Europe during World War II.

Virginia Golladay yearned to be an actress, said her daughter, Jean Cohen of Chevy Chase. Soon after moving from Tennessee to Washington in 1934 to take a government job, she enrolled at the Clifford Brooke Academy of Stage Training in the Dramatic Arts. His students were often cast in small parts in shows at National Theater.

By May 1935, Virginia had a walk-on role in the William Somerset Maugham comedy “The Constant Wife” starring Ethel Barrymore. “Mother liked to tell how Barrymore stood beside her in the wings and then lifted her forearms and hands upright,” Jean wrote. “When the aging actress saw that mother was puzzled, she whispered, ‘One must do this to make the veins less visible.’”

Advertisement

One day in the late 1960s, Linda McGinn was at LaGuardia Airport buying a ticket for the Eastern Airlines shuttle to Boston. She noticed heads turning behind her. “I looked and saw a tall woman in a beautiful full-length mink coat, and her face was even more beautiful,” Linda wrote. “As chills came over me, I recognized her as Jackie Kennedy. Being cool New Yorkers, the line minded their own business.”

Linda took her seat on the plane and saw that Kennedy sat in the smoking section on the plane. She wrote, “I couldn’t wait to tell my friend who was meeting me in Boston that I flew on a plane with Jackie! After landing, I went to the restroom at Logan Airport, still bursting with excitement.

“In that era, a ‘clean’ stall cost 10 cents and a questionable one was free,” wrote Linda, who lives in Alpharetta, Ga. “I waited until someone exited the pay toilet (I was cheap and poor). Who comes out but Jackie Kennedy! I asked her if I could use it, and she breathed ‘Yeah.’ I got to sit on the toilet seat that Jackie did. It was still warm!”

Tomorrow: More celebrity tales.

Gift this article Gift Article