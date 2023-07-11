Youngkin debuts web portal urging Virginia Republicans to vote early

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is rolling out a web portal aimed at encouraging Republicans to register for absentee ballots and vote early in this fall’s legislative elections, embracing many of the voter-access policies enacted by Democrats in the past few years. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The name of the web portal — “Secure Your Vote Virginia” — echoes security concerns raised by Republican lawmakers as they sought to roll back elements of voter access laws passed when Democrats controlled both chambers of the General Assembly and the governor’s mansion in 2020 and 2021.

Those laws included establishing early voting beginning 45 days before an election, either in-person or by mail, and absentee ballots that can be mailed or dropped off at ballot collection boxes. Though Democrats often pointed out that the voting provisions worked out well for Youngkin as he and Republicans swept statewide races two years ago, GOP lawmakers have argued that the steps make votes vulnerable to fraud.

In this year’s legislative session, the Republican-controlled House of Delegates passed — on party-line votes — measures to eliminate ballot drop boxes and limit early voting to two weeks before an election. Both measures died in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

The portal, which Youngkin planned to announce Tuesday morning on Fox News, features simple buttons to click for step-by-step assistance in requesting an absentee ballot or voting early in person.

Democrats nationwide have tended to use early voting tools more than Republicans, leading to election nights in which in-person vote totals appear to favor GOP candidates until early ballots are counted, causing a Democratic surge.

Youngkin’s new web portal aims to both alleviate that phenomenon and boost Republican turnout, according to a news release from his Spirit of Virginia political action committee. “Our data-driven effort will encourage our target audience to vote absentee by mail or early in-person,” the release said. It is part of an “unprecedented, coordinated campaign … to hold the House of Delegates and flip the Virginia State Senate this November.”

All 140 seats in the legislature are on the fall ballot. Youngkin is raising historic amounts of money to try to take control of the General Assembly and enact his priorities, such as tax cuts and limiting abortion to 15 weeks of pregnancy. He has also flirted with running for the Republican nomination for president, and securing the legislature would be an important part of establishing his national profile.

“Your vote matters and we’re going to need engagement from everyone interested in moving Virginia forward to be successful,” Youngkin said in the news release. “We can’t go into Election Day down thousands of votes … We fundamentally believe Secure Your Vote Virginia is how, together, we can win in 2023 and beyond.”

He is launching the web portal in partnership with the Republican Party of Virginia, the Republican State Leadership Committee, the state Senate Republican Caucus and the House Republican Campaign Committee.

In the news release, RSLC President Dee Duncan praised Youngkin for “strong leadership to bring this data-driven absentee and early voting effort together and make it a model for the country to follow.”

