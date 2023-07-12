The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
D.C.

D.C. police arrest Md. man in 2022 killing

Keyon Slaughter, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Dana Bailey

By
July 12, 2023 at 6:11 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
0 min

D.C. police arrested a Maryland man on Wednesday in the killing of a 38-year-old man in Southeast Washington last year.

Keyon Slaughter, 26, of Waldorf, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Dana Bailey, police said.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The incident occurred Dec. 5 in the 3300 block of E Street SE. Bailey was found with a gunshot wound, police said, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An attorney for Slaughter was not listed in court records.

Loading...