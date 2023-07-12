D.C. police arrest Md. man in 2022 killing

(iStock)Listen0 minComment on this storyCommentGift ArticleShareD.C. police arrested a Maryland man on Wednesday in the killing of a 38-year-old man in Southeast Washington last year.Keyon Slaughter, 26, of Waldorf, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the killing of Dana Bailey, police said.Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.ArrowRightThe incident occurred Dec. 5 in the 3300 block of E Street SE. Bailey was found with a gunshot wound, police said, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.An attorney for Slaughter was not listed in court records. CommentsGift this articleGift ArticleMore coverage of D.C.HAND CURATEDThey served decades in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commitJuly 6, 2023They served decades in prison for a crime they say they didn’t commitJuly 6, 2023With violence surging this summer, a fight to keep D.C.’s kids aliveJune 28, 2023With violence surging this summer, a fight to keep D.C.’s kids aliveJune 28, 2023Inside the race to capture a 200-lb. black bear on the loose in D.C.June 9, 2023Inside the race to capture a 200-lb. black bear on the loose in D.C.June 9, 2023View 3 more storiesLoading...View more