Vehicle fleeing Secret Service fatally strikes pedestrian near White House, officials say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A vehicle whose driver fled a traffic stop by uniformed Secret Service officers Wednesday afternoon struck several people in a crosswalk near the White House, killing one of them, then sped off and is being sought, according to authorities. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Lt. Paul Mayhair, a spokesman for the Secret Service Uniformed Division, which secures the executive mansion and its perimeter, said the incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue in Northwest Washington, near the Ellipse and the Washington Monument.

The spokesman said an officer tried to stop a 2006 blue Honda Accord with an expired registration headed south on 17th Street. Mayhair said the driver appeared to stop, but then sped off, went through a red light and struck the pedestrians in a crosswalk less than a block away.

Mayhair said the Secret Service officer did not pursue the Honda.

Advertisement

Authorities said at least two people were injured, one of them critically. That person was taken to hospital and later died, Mayhair said. No other details about that person were immediately made public.

Mayhair said the driver of the Honda did not stop and police are looking for the Honda, which had Virginia license plate 8718BE. Officials said the U.S. Park Police is leading the investigation. Representatives from that agency did not immediately respond to an inquiry.

Gift this article Gift Article