2 teenagers charged in Arlington fentanyl death

A 19-year-old accused of selling drugs to the victim of a lethal fentanyl overdose in March has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm, Arlington police said Wednesday.
An attorney for Mehmood declined to comment. Court records did not list an attorney for Mendoza.
Police responding to an apartment building in Arlington’s Court House area on March 7 found an “unresponsive adult male” in a stairwell. He died the next day of “acute fentanyl intoxication,” according to the medical examiner. Mehmood was charged with distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute the drug, in addition to the manslaughter and firearm charges.