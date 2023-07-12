2 teenagers charged in Arlington fentanyl death

A 19-year-old accused of selling drugs to the victim of a lethal fentanyl overdose in March has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm, Arlington police said Wednesday.

Shan Mehmood was arrested June 20 and remains in custody at the Arlington jail, court records show. Police said they had also charged Eliana Ayelen Mendoza, 19, of Fairfax, with being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter in the same case. She was released on bond after her arrest earlier this month, according to court records.