Local Crime & Public Safety

2 teenagers charged in Arlington fentanyl death

By
July 12, 2023 at 6:42 p.m. EDT
(Al Drago for The Washington Post)
A 19-year-old accused of selling drugs to the victim of a lethal fentanyl overdose in March has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and illegal possession of a firearm, Arlington police said Wednesday.

Shan Mehmood was arrested June 20 and remains in custody at the Arlington jail, court records show. Police said they had also charged Eliana Ayelen Mendoza, 19, of Fairfax, with being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter in the same case. She was released on bond after her arrest earlier this month, according to court records.

An attorney for Mehmood declined to comment. Court records did not list an attorney for Mendoza.

Police responding to an apartment building in Arlington’s Court House area on March 7 found an “unresponsive adult male” in a stairwell. He died the next day of “acute fentanyl intoxication,” according to the medical examiner. Mehmood was charged with distribution of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute the drug, in addition to the manslaughter and firearm charges.

