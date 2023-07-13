Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

"Every call, every chat is different," said Lalita, 33. "Someone might be calling with a loaded gun right next to them, or they're holding it," Lalita said. "Or someone is going through a breakup and needs to talk."

Lalita is one of the voices of 988, the nation's new suicide hotline that turns one year old this Sunday. She might field 10 calls in a shift, talking people into walking away from the gun, giving them an address to a shelter with open beds that night. (The Washington Post is withholding counselors' last names in the interest of safety and in accordance with hotline policy.)

But what’s happening more often involves no voice at all. She’s texting with emoji and the abbreviations of teen speak to a sophomore who wants to die, or a young man who can’t make himself say the words “I need help.”

They’re like the emergency room doctors of an urgent care of the mind, and they’ve had more than 4 million conversations in the past year.

“We’ve been responding for a number of years, but with the 988 launch the volume and reach has grown significantly,” said Ariel Gordon, hotline director at EveryMind in Rockville, Md., one of nine local 988 crisis helpline call centers partnered with the national system. Most calls will go to a local provider, some — when necessary — will go to others across the nation who are ready to take calls. “One of the things that became much more prominent is chat and text, especially at the national level.”

Before the rollout of 988, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline was 1-800-273-8255.

It was largely ignored by the teens whose suicide rates began a steep climb in 2008 and nearly doubled by 2018, according a study in the Annals of Pediatric and Child Health. There was a brief dip for the next two years, then suicides across the nation surged in 2021 — during the pandemic, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By 2021, nearly a quarter of American high-schoolers said they’d considered suicide, up from 16 percent 10 years ago, according to a study by Pew Research.

The rapper Logic, who grew up in Maryland, tried to reach kids with a hit 2017 song repeating that hotline number — “1-800-273-8255” — and proved that speaking directly to teens works.

Calls to the hotline surged and there was a 5.5 percent drop in suicide rates among 10 to 19-year-olds three times in the two years that the song was popular: right after its release, after Logic sang it at the MTV VMAs in 2017 and again when it was performed a year later at the Grammy Awards, according to a study by Thomas Niederkrotenthaler, an associate professor and head of the unit Suicide Research & Mental Health Promotion at the Medical University of Vienna.

Teens returned to the call lines again this year, after the simpler, more memorable 988 opened up, accessible through text and chat.

It’s working.

Compare May 2023 to May 2022. Calls increased by 45 percent, chats by 52 percent and — get this — texts increased by 938 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

That may seem weird to old school folks. How can you telegraph empathy, concern and emotion without a voice? How much can a text really help?

“Quite frankly, this targets a younger population,” said Lalita, the acknowledged master of text counseling among her peers, who understands that texting lends one more layer of anonymity to people reluctant to ask for help. “It is easier for some people to voice what they’re going through in text. There is some type of pressure that people feel relieved of, texting and chatting, rather than saying things out loud, or rather than someone else hearing that.”

When 988 first debuted last summer, a viral post on social media warned people not to call it, that it would summon police to their homes and entrap them in a wicked and dysfunctional health-care system.

Brittany, a hotline team supervisor at EveryMind, said they rarely call police, and only if someone is in immediate danger — anonymity is key and the counselors instead try to steer the callers to help.

“We try to drill into the heads of these teens that less than 1 percent of our contacts end with police intervention,” Brittany said. “We do everything we can to not just send police out.”

Whether by text or phone, the crash unit counselors of 988 have one goal as soon as they answer a call — safety.

“We try to collaborate with them to put the means away,” Brittany said. “We ask them to get to another room, put the pills in the drawer.”

And then they start the conversation — millions of times. Calls last between 25 and 45 minutes on average, program metrics show.

“A lot of what they do is validation and reflection,” Brittany said. “A lot of times, people think those around them are tired of hearing their same stories over and over again. They have us reflect back on what they’re feeling and saying. A lot of it is supportive listening, really empowering and validating what people are feeling.”

People want to be heard. They’re lonely.

For the counselors, it can be a tough job to hear a succession of these sad, wild and desperate calls for help. Often, once the person hangs up, they’ll never know the outcome.

“A lot of times, in talking to people who aren’t involved with this kind of work, they say: ‘That sounds depressing,’” Brittany said. “But we’re saving lives. Even if we have difficult contacts, I feel so much better, to instill hope in people when they’re reaching out with no hope at all. That’s what makes this work so special.”

There’s an email she likes to share with her team.

“The person said: ‘It was my birthday and I was planning to end my life … And now I have a motivator for not ending it,’” she said. “We’ll probably never speak to that person again, but what a nice response.”

If you or someone you know needs help now, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

