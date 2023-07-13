The 21 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, July 13
Last Chance: ‘One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection’ at the Hirshhorn
If you haven’t yet gotten to stare at (and selfie) your reflection in one of artist Yayoi Kusama’s famed Infinity Mirror Rooms at the Hirshhorn, consider this a reminder that you’re running out of time to see this blockbuster show. “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection” closes Sunday after a year-long run, showcasing five Kusama works in the Hirshhorn’s permanent collection — including an oversize polka-dotted pumpkin sculpture, her first Mirror Room and a more recent immersive Mirror Room. Head online to snag a free next-day pass each day at noon, try your luck in person at the museum’s welcome desk in case there’s an unclaimed pass available, or become a Hirshhorn Insider to book a member’s pass for a preferred time slot. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free; timed tickets required.
D.C. Asian Pacific American Film Festival
The 23rd edition of this D.C. staple, dedicated to new works by established and up-and-coming Asian and Pacific Islander American filmmakers, includes 38 feature-length and short films, most of which are shown free at the Eaton Workshop, with a suggested $10 donation. Among the highlights: “The Accidental Getaway Driver,” a hostage story for which director Sing J. Lee received a Sundance directing award earlier this year, which screens at the AFI Silver on Sunday night, followed by a Q&A session with Lee; a family-friendly program of five shorts on Sunday morning, designed for children 8 and older; and the Developing Media Makers Workshop on Saturday, with sessions for aspiring filmmakers, editors and screenwriters, including “How did you get your first film made?” and “How to get your movie seen.” Through Sunday. Most films free, with a suggested $10 donation. Sunday’s closing film $20.
Lake Arbor Jazz Festival
Recent editions of the Lake Arbor Jazz Festival have been held at the Lake Arbor Community Center in Mitchellville and at National Harbor, with special concerts taking place at the Center for Performing Arts at Prince George’s Community College. This year’s multiday festival features events at all three locations. Main events include Thursday’s Pre-Festival Concert, headlined by smooth jazz saxophonist and flutist Najee and keyboardist Frank McComb; Friday’s Summer White Affair, starring Pieces of a Dream at the MGM National Harbor Casino; Saturday’s all-day main event in Lake Arbor, featuring the legendary War and local heroes the Blackbyrds; and Sunday’s doubleheader at MGM with a jazz brunch hosted by singer-songwriter Eric Roberson, then the All-Star Finale Jam in the evening, with saxophonist Art Sherrod. Other events, including meet-and-greets, after-parties and a winery tour, take place throughout the festival. Through Sunday. Prices vary by event.
Erykah Badu at Capital One Arena
These days, the economic realities of the music business mean most artists release albums as a way to build buzz for tours. That’s not the case for Erykah Badu, the neo-soul pioneer whose last full-length album came out in 2010. Generations of fans still flock to see the enigmatic singer-songwriter, and her influence continues to be felt in music and beyond (she popularized the phrase “stay woke” in her 2008 song “Master Teacher,” years before it became a hashtag). And the love is mutual: “What happens between the audience and the artist is a very special thing,” Badu told Vibe. “I feel like myself the most when I’m there. So please expect to feel like yourself when you come be around me.” 7:30 p.m. $29.95-$305.
Friday, July 14
Bastille Day celebrations
The national day of America’s oldest ally has long been an excuse to party in D.C. — remember the annual waiters’ races on Pennsylvania Avenue? — and this year is no exception, with specials at French restaurants and organizations around D.C. The French cultural organization Alliance Française hosts a party at its Kalorama headquarters with wine, cheese and French music (7 to 9 p.m. $50) and has organized an after-work walking tour of D.C. sites with a French connection (5:30 to 7 p.m. $35). Central Michel Richard caps a week of “Emily in Paris”-themed specials with a happy hour, held in the bar and on the terrace. “Emily”-inspired outfits are encouraged, so grab your brightest beret (or plaid bucket hat) before heading over. (4:30 to 7 p.m. Free; no reservation required.) Le Diplomate’s two-day party on 14th Street NW features live accordion music, cartoonists, face painting and balloon sculptures from noon to 8 p.m. and a mobile photo booth from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, plus a special brunch with more entertainment on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Free.) The seventh Bastille Day party at French wine bar La Jambe includes free sparkling wine with every charcuterie board, as well as giveaways. The Shaw bar is known for its by-the-glass selection and cocktails featuring French ingredients; a reservation is the best way to guarantee entry. (5 to 10 p.m. Free.) If you’re hoping to learn about what you’re sipping, and not just consume it, Ballston art spot WHINO hosts a guided tasting of five French wines. (8 p.m. $40.)
Barbie’s World drag show at Red Bear Brewing
A week before the movie officially debuts in theaters, Red Bear Brewing’s Friday night drag show — held after the weekly “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” viewing party — takes its inspiration from Barbie and Ken, with performances by host Evry Pleasure, and guests Dax ExclamationPoint, Rosie Beret, Crystal Edge and Theo Bromine. 9 p.m. Free.
Saturday, July 15
Lotus and Water Lily Festival at Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens
Forget cherry blossoms: There’s another peak bloom in D.C. to look forward to. Washington is home to Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, the only park in the National Park Service devoted to growing aquatic plants, which will be in full flower during the Lotus and Water Lily Festival. Arrive early in the morning, when the lotus petals open and the water is covered with flowers in shades of pink, white, fuchsia and yellow. There are special extended hours — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — on Saturday, then again July 20-22. A wide range of events throughout the week include outdoor yoga, ranger tours, live music, cultural performances, dance classes and foraging expeditions. Through July 22. Free.
MLS All-Star Game events
Major League Soccer’s summer showpiece takes over Audi Field on Wednesday, with D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney managing a selection of the league’s top players in a sold-out match against English Premier League runners-up Arsenal. There are events across the area in the run-up to the main event. The Wharf hosts the MLS All-Star Soccer Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, featuring outdoor screenings of MLS matches, player appearances, live music and, on Sunday, an eMLS gaming tournament. Tuesday brings the sold-out All-Star Skills Challenge at Audi Field, with teams of 10 MLS and Arsenal players facing off in a series of passing and shooting challenges. (Resale tickets are available on Ticketmaster.) On Wednesday, before the big match, the MLS NEXT All-Star Game features young players in an East-vs.-West format at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. The game is free and open to the public, with kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Schedules for all events are available at mlssoccer.com. For fans of the visitors, there are official gatherings on Monday night and before and after Tuesday’s Skills Challenge, leading up to a big pregame party at the Bullpen on Wednesday. See facebook.com/dcarmoury for more Arsenal-related events around town.
Broccoli City Festival at RFK Festival Grounds
Even with two male headliners, this year’s Broccoli City Festival lineup is anchored by the female rappers who are making the biggest moves in hip-hop right now, and female artists pushing the music industry forward in general. Washington’s premiere music festival has a lineup that will excite most hip-hop and R&B fans. Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan are headlining a first day that also includes rap darlings Ice Spice and City Girls and singer Chloe. Sullivan’s Grammy award-winning 2021 “Heaux Tales” is the gold standard for the modern R&B album, while Ice Spice is undeniably rap’s It Girl and recently teamed up with Nicki Minaj on the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. Maryland’s own Brent Faiyaz is headlining a second day that also features fellow singers Mariah the Scientist and Coco Jones and rappers GloRilla and Lola Brooke. Through Sunday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Passes start at $149.
‘Saved by the Bellini’ at the Gibson
John deBary worked at New York City cocktail den PDT and served as the beverage director at Momofuku, but his lively and humorous cocktail books are the opposite of the usual dry tomes targeted at amaro nerds. The latest, called “Saved by the Bellini,” is full of drinks inspired by 1990s video games, TV shows and random pop culture. One, which deBary debuted in Bon Appetit this month, is a mix of absinthe and Yoo-hoo dubbed the Absinthe-Crag — a name that might resonate with fans of the Nickelodeon show “Guts.” DeBary makes an appearance at the Gibson this weekend to discuss and sign “Saved by the Bellini,” while bartender Chantal Tseng makes cocktails from the book. Admission includes snacks and one cocktail; the book will be for sale at the event. 7 p.m. $20.
Dew Drop Inn Eighth Anniversary Party
Has the Dew Drop Inn really only been open for eight years? The quirky, sprawling bar, with its large parking lot beer garden and deck with views of passing trains, has become a fixture on the D.C. bar scene, especially for those who like good music, affordable drinks and, it must be said, a vibe that feels slightly off the beaten path. To mark its anniversary, Dew Drop features different sides of its personality: pop and rock covers from Space Otters, hip-hop dance grooves from DJ Eskimo, free tarot readings, empanadas and quesadillas by the La Buena food truck, and free cake and ice cream to help celebrate the special day. 4 p.m. Free.
Denizens Brewing Turns 9 ’90s Party
Denizens Brewing is turning the clock back to celebrate nine years in Silver Spring — not to 2014, but to the 1990s. Expect a DJ spinning ’90s tunes, ’90s-themed swag and giveaways, and prizes for the best ’90s outfits. Keeping with the theme, the brewers are unveiling Brett Party, a barrel-aged version of their Third Party Tripel with house brettanomyces to bring out funky tropical flavors. It checks in, of course, at 9.5 percent ABV. The party takes places indoors and out — the tented beer garden can hold almost 200 people. Noon. Free admission.
Skate Day at Aslin Beer Garden
The raddest day of the year at Aslin’s Alexandria beer garden features the D.C. Wheels skateboard team, who’ll put on a show of tricks and riding ramps in the parking lot. Grab a beer from the brewery before browsing vendors, listening to some tunes and watching the skaters do their thing. All ages are welcome. (This event was originally scheduled for June 24 but postponed due to the weather.) 2 to 7 p.m. Free.
‘Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture’ at AFI Silver
In July 1973, David Bowie shockingly announced the retirement of his alter ego Ziggy Stardust — an androgynous alien who was the central character on the hit albums “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” and “Aladdin Sane” — during a concert in London. The uncut footage from that performance, which features a cameo from guitarist Jeff Beck, has been restored to coincide with the anniversary of the end of the Ziggy era. Don your best glam outfits for this one-night-only screening. 7 and 9:15 p.m. $8-$13.
The Stews at 9:30 Club
The one word that best describes the version of indie rock offered by the Stews? Soulful. The Auburn, Ala., band’s guitar melodies are undeniable, and the drums are lively. And lead singer Preston Hall’s thrillingly raspy voice is invigorating — even, occasionally, shiver-inducing. From the Stews’ self-titled 2021 EP, the song “Make It Out” (the band’s most listened to on Spotify) is a great encapsulation of what makes the Stews so good. Throughout the song, Blake Dobbs’s rhythm guitar playing sounds almost wavy, like he’s submerged in water. It’s a rousing and introspective song about making it out of a difficult place. When Hall sings, “Oh, it’s hard to stand here when it could all burn down / You just got to know it’ll be just fine,” you can feel his gritty vowel sounds in your bones. On the Stews’ latest album, “What Was,” released in April 2022, the band is just as soulful and perhaps more reflective and moody than usual. In the breakup song “Notions,” softer percussion tiptoes around a subdued guitar. “Seems like breaking out won’t be too far in the end,” Hall sings, giving in to a relationship’s doom. 8 p.m. $20.
Sunday, July 16
Electric Cool-Aid Third Anniversary
Shaw cocktail garden Electric Cool-Aid takes its name from “The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test,” Tom Wolfe’s book about Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters, whose LSD-fueled Acid Test parties frequently featured live music from the Grateful Dead. So what better way to celebrate the bar’s three-year anniversary than with the final concert by Dead & Company, the band featuring three of the Grateful Dead’s original members? While the show streams from San Francisco, Electric Cool-Aid plans to serve Dead-themed frozen drinks and hand out “light-up flower crowns” while supplies last. The concert begins at 10 p.m., but doors open at 1 p.m. 1 p.m. Free.
Walk-around German wine tasting at Maxwell Park
This month’s theme at standout Shaw wine bar Maxwell Park is “What’s Slope Got To Do With It?” — a tribute to dry German wines of all colors. If your knowledge of German offerings stops at rieslings, check out this month’s tasting at Maxwell Park, where attendees can sample 25 wines over the course of 90 minutes, while chatting to importers and experts about the varieties. (It’s not a structured tasting, so feel free to wander around until something catches your eye.) If you find a bottle you like, you can take it home for a discount. Just move quickly: The second session of the day has already sold out. 11:30 a.m. $35.
Barbie parties kick off at Wunder Garten
The NoMa beer garden is turning into D.C.’s own Dreamhouse, thanks to a full week of parties celebrating Barbie and Ken. They include a “Malibu Pool Party” with summery poolside beverages (July 16); a “Barbie-Q” that combines a barbecue menu and “the magic of Barbie” (July 20); and Ken Con, a tribute to the “overshadowed” companion that encourages guests to dress as Ken or one of his friends — or one of Skipper’s friends (July 21). Times vary by event; a full schedule is available on wundergartendc.com. Free.
Monday, July 17
Profs and Pints lecture: Slavery and the American Revolution
When you think of an American war fought over slavery, the Civil War is most likely to jump to the front of your mind. But claims that the Revolution was fought, in part, over a colonial desire to protect the institution of slavery have circulated in recent years, in large part due to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project. Richard Bell, a scholar of African American history and the American Revolution at the University of Maryland, weighs in on the claim in this lecture at Penn Social, where you can grab a drink and go back to school for a couple of hours. 6 to 8:30 p.m. $13.50-$17.
Tuesday, July 18
Killer Mike at Lincoln Theatre
It’s been more than two decades since rapper Killer Mike’s famous debut. The rapper — whose real name is Michael Render — first made his mark with a verse on fellow Atlanta-bred duo Outkast’s “Snappin’ & Trappin’.” Just a year later, his verse on the duo’s “The Whole World” helped elevate it into a Grammy Award-winning song. Killer Mike’s deep, affecting voice and riveting flows have solidified his place in hip-hop. He’s established himself solo and through a rap super duo, Run the Jewels, with fellow rapper and producer El-P. In tandem with the music, Render has become well known for his political activism. He’s campaigned for Bernie Sanders and rages against systemic racism in interviews and speeches and, of course, through his music. In recent years, his political associations have confused those subscribed to a leftist political ideology that Render seemed to share. Still, Render has never stopped saying his piece. His latest album, “Michael,” released in June, is his first solo project in over a decade and features a who’s who of Atlanta rap royalty. On “Motherless,” Render turns inward and wades through the grief of losing his mom and grandma. He’s blunt about the cruelty of death, but his descriptions of their love for each other provide moments of relief from the painful loss. “Is this a blessing or a curse?” Render asks, a question that applies to most of life’s certainties. 8 p.m. $35.
Wednesday, July 19
‘Cambodian Rock Band’ at Arena Stage
Arena Stage’s 2023-2024 season opens with “Cambodian Rock Band,” a long-awaited show that was originally announced back in spring 2021 and is one of the last works selected by longtime Arena Stage artistic director Molly Smith. Like the title suggests, playwright Lauren Yee’s rock epic includes a soundtrack of Cambodian hits played onstage by a live band. The storyline reveals both the history of one family — a Khmer Rouge survivor and his daughter, who is preparing to prosecute a Cambodian war criminal — and Cambodia’s musical legacy as a hub for rock-and-roll in the 1970s. Through Aug. 27. $66-$105.