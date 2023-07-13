The 4 best water parks in the D.C. area

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Living through a summer in the DMV feels reminiscent of being the Wicked Witch from “The Wizard of Oz.” Mostly the part where she shrieks, “I’m melting! I’m melting!” Water and powerful air conditioning are necessities, but sometimes you don’t want to just be cool. You want to be cool and have fun. Enter water parks — a place where you and a group of fellow overheated people can bring children during summer break, enjoy a lazy river and snack on funnel cakes.

Whether you’re looking for a water park where you can find a beer and kick back next to a wave pool or one where your child’s swim diaper won’t be out of place, there’s a park for you to dip your toes into within an hour’s drive of D.C.

Great Waves Waterpark

This Alexandria classic is packed with activities to keep your kiddos off YouTube for a few hours. The wave pool has free, first-come-first-served tubes so that you can bob along as the waves send you careening into teen couples cuddling on their own tubes.

Advertisement

Thrill-seekers have two options: the body slides and the speed slides, which are located toward the back of the park. There are three body slides and two speed slides. Both speed slides are the same terrifying height and velocity, but the yellow, enclosed body slide is significantly faster than its open-air counterparts. Brave youths can be heard screaming inside the yellow slide after they’ve mastered the other two.

These five options are not enough to keep a waterslide enthusiast busy all day long, but the park provides significant options for younger demographics, including a baby pool, a splash pad, a play pool and a play area. Lockers are available for rent, but bring in an ID or card to leave with the attendant at the shark shack to get your rental. When the kids have finished swimming for the day, there is also mini-golf and batting cages on the property if you’re not too sunburned.

4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria. novaparks.com. $10-$19.

Six Flags America’s Hurricane Harbor

If you want big water rides without trekking to Williamsburg, Six Flags is the best bet. Well-known for more than just its outlandish Mr. Six advertisements, Six Flags America has the most intense slides and water rides in the DMV region. It also has the steepest price tag.

Advertisement

To get into Hurricane Harbor, you have to purchase Six Flags America tickets and get the Hurricane Harbor add-on. Once you’re in, the small but mighty water park reveals a wave pool, a lazy river, a plethora of terrifying slides (my favorite being the Tornado slide, a blue and yellow attraction that takes groups of up to four thrill-seekers spinning around a giant funnel), a halfpipe, smaller slides for younger swimmers and a kid-friendly water play area.

There are food and lockers in Hurricane Harbor, but visitors have access to the entire Six Flags America campus with their purchase. So you’re not relegated to just the stands within the water park. There are plenty of quick-service food locations (like Johnny Rockets), places to grab Dippin’ Dots and options for alcoholic beverages.

Within the Six Flags campus, there are two water rides not in the water park: Shipwreck Falls and the Penguin’s Blizzard River. Grab a stamp before your way out of Hurricane Harbor so you can return, and make sure to check out those rides as well.

Advertisement

13710 Central Ave., Bowie. sixflags.com/america. Starting at $42.

Ocean Dunes Waterpark

Located in Upton Hill Regional Park, Ocean Dunes is the classic suburban water park experience. It’s nothing flashy, but your family will leave happy and sun-kissed after a few hours here.

There are lap pools for people looking to exercise, a free swim area where you can teach your kid to doggy paddle, two slides, and a kid’s water play area, complete with one of those giant buckets full of water that knock the wind out of you. Full of giggling children trying their best not to run into their friends on the pool deck, this place is a community water park. It’s a place to go on a weekend or after work when you and your family are in desperate need of a good soak and some fun.

These attractions may not be enough to keep you busy for a full day, but the surrounding park has a rope climbing course, mini-golf, batting cages and hikes for when you get too pruned.

Advertisement

6060 Wilson Blvd., Arlington. novaparks.com. $6.25-$15.

Pirate’s Cove Waterpark

This water park is for the kids. No daunting slides or terrifying water rides await you at this pirate-themed water park in Lorton. It’s primarily one giant pool with a themed play feature in the center.

In shallow water lies the Pirate’s Cove kids’ play area, which boasts a small enclosed slide and two open slides that take you back into the water from the structure. There are functions that dump or spray water on the kids as they wiggle around, making sure they’re not getting out of this park dry. Older pirates can take a turn down the modest waterslides just outside the main pool, and kids who are too young to fight for their place in the slide line have a kiddie pool.

A park flush with pirate decor needs a place to dig for buried treasure, and that’s where Buccaneer Beach comes in. This sand play area provides additional stimulation if your kids are tired of getting water in their eyes and want to take a turn getting sand in their eyes.

6501 Pohick Bay Dr., Lorton. novaparks.com. $6.25-$13.

Gift this article Gift Article