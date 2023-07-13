4 luxurious hotel pools in D.C. that offer day passes

New ownership hasn’t changed much about the Thomas Circle hotel’s rooftop pool area save for some new cocktails and refreshed poolside fare, including crab poppers and mahi tacos. At the newly acquired Viceroy hotel, there are a few pass options to access the pool, with its views of downtown D.C. and plush couch seating. The day pass will run you $50 on weekdays, and for an extra $40, you can tag on a guaranteed lounge chair. For those with a large group (or in need of some more space to spread), cabanas with dedicated food and beverage service cost either $500 (for up to six guests) or $750 (for up to 10). And, unique to this list, you can also book a day room for $99; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., get a private bathroom and a safe for valuables. Note that there’s an additional charge of $26 at check-in and a two-person limit.