4 luxurious hotel pools in D.C. that offer day passes

Sure, D.C. is a city full of public pools, with at least one per ward — a great option for the day-to-day, especially if you have kids in tow. But sometimes, on a special occasion, you want a little luxury. You deserve a little luxury. And that’s where hotel pools — with their fresh towels and uniformed waitstaff and money-is-no-object cocktail menus — come into the too-beautiful, rooftop-view picture.
A few points to keep in mind: Try to book well in advance, as limited day passes (which can run up to $100 a pop) tend to sell out. Aim to visit on a weekday when passes are typically cheapest and arrive early in the morning to grab a coveted chaise. All that said, a day at a hotel pool is still a relaxing way to actually, for once in this city’s wretched season, enjoy the sun. Here are a few of the city’s best options.
The Pendry
The Wharf hotel opened in October, which makes this summer the rooftop pool’s grand debut. Overlooking the waterfront, there’s a sort of infinity pool (and infinity hot tub) effect, if you squint. It may not be exactly like the luxurious oceanfront forever pools you find at high-end tropical resorts, but the Pendry, too, has a spa. In fact, that’s the only way into the pool that’s available all the time — non-guests need to purchase a 90-minute treatment for pool access. Otherwise, a limited number of day passes are up for grabs on OpenTable, with slots open Monday through Thursday.
Day pass: $50.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 655 Water St. SW.
Omni Shoreham Hotel
There are a few ways to enjoy the (roughly) clover-shaped pool at the historic Woodley Park hotel, but the cheapest option isn’t usually associated with a luxury pool: water aerobics. On select Wednesdays, you can get a $25 day pass that includes admission to a 10 a.m. VIDA Fitness aquatic exercise class, fitting for a pool that never quite reaches four feet deep. Outside these classes, the day pass price increases by $50 on weekdays and $75 on weekends, and that’ll get you access to the pool, hot tub, towels and pool bar. The bar has poolside waitstaff, so you can order cocktails (including the gold-dusted, rose-petal-topped Strawberry Rose Paloma and boba-pearl-infused blueberry lavender kombucha), zero-proof options, snacks, shareables, and mains like lobster rolls and tea-spiced duck banh mi from the comfort of your lounge chair.
Day pass: $25 for water aerobics and access; $75 weekdays; $100 weekends; day passes free for children under 13.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Address: 2500 Calvert St. NW.
The Ven at Embassy Row
The Ven at Embassy Row in Dupont, which has long been known for its lavish sunset gatherings, now boasts a poolside bar, Tag, on its rooftop. Since Memorial Day weekend, it has served cocktails and spritzes to guests and day pass holders after 4 p.m. (you can still order from its to-go menu before the late afternoon, though). The rooftop, fitted with fairy lights, has a limited number of chairs, so arrive early and be prepared to make your own seat if need be. Keep in mind that Tag is limited to those over 21 after 7 p.m., and, if you’d rather look at a pool and enjoy the idea of it than actually take a dip, the bar takes reservations via OpenTable (and walk-ins, though space is slim) — no day pass required.
Day pass: $40 Monday through Thursday; $75 Friday and Sunday; $90 Saturday.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.
Address: 2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW.
Hotel Zena
New ownership hasn’t changed much about the Thomas Circle hotel’s rooftop pool area save for some new cocktails and refreshed poolside fare, including crab poppers and mahi tacos. At the newly acquired Viceroy hotel, there are a few pass options to access the pool, with its views of downtown D.C. and plush couch seating. The day pass will run you $50 on weekdays, and for an extra $40, you can tag on a guaranteed lounge chair. For those with a large group (or in need of some more space to spread), cabanas with dedicated food and beverage service cost either $500 (for up to six guests) or $750 (for up to 10). And, unique to this list, you can also book a day room for $99; from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., get a private bathroom and a safe for valuables. Note that there’s an additional charge of $26 at check-in and a two-person limit.
Day pass: $50 ($25 for children under 18) on weekdays; $75 ($40 for children) on weekends.
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: 1155 14th St. NW.