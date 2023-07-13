House Republicans advance restrictions on D.C. traffic safety, abortion, pot

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans pummeled D.C. on Thursday by advancing a barrage of restrictive measures that would introduce a host of new funding blockades on D.C. policies, including one to ban the city from using traffic cameras, a key source of revenue. At the same time, they prepared to advance a whole slate of measures that would rewrite D.C.’s election laws.

The double whammy underscored the relentless intent among House Republicans to impose their policy preferences on the District, many of which run in contradiction to those of voters and officials in the deep-blue city. The pile of new budget restrictions, called riders, has astounded city officials, both for how granular they go to dictate the most local of laws — traffic safety — and for the massive impact that they could have on the city’s finances if passed by Congress.

In a joint letter Thursday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb, all Democrats, warned the House Appropriations Committee that banning D.C. from enforcing traffic safety with automated cameras could require the city to make more than $100 million in adjustments to its 2024 budget that just passed. And it could create a nearly $1 billion hole in the District’s budget over the next four years, according to a projection from the city’s chief financial officer.

Advertisement

“While we oppose any effort by Congress to legislate on local District issues or place restrictions on the use of local funds, we are particularly concerned about policy riders in the bill before the Committee that would interfere in District efforts to reduce traffic fatalities,” the D.C. leaders wrote. “These provisions would jeopardize public safety, lead to more deaths on our roads, and, with respect to the ban on automated traffic enforcement, unbalance the District’s budget.”

The pleas were ignored.

The District’s rocky day on the Hill began Thursday morning in the Republican-majority House Appropriations Committee. The appropriations bill included both long-standing prohibitions — such as keeping D.C. from taxing and regulating recreational marijuana — and new ones. One provision Republicans added Thursday would prohibit D.C. from carrying out its Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Act — the policing legislation that only just survived a Republican attempt to block it through a disapproval resolution and now faces a whole new attack.

Advertisement

The day ended with the House Administration Committee debating the Republicans’ election bill package that includes a section rewriting D.C.’s election laws: requiring a photo ID to vote and prohibiting the city from sending unsolicited mail-in ballots to registered voters, among other provisions. The legislation, the American Confidence in Elections Act, was expected to advance from the Republican-led committee.

The budget riders pose more of a risk to D.C., however, because they are included in must-pass legislation, potentially leaving city officials relying on Senate Democrats to remove them during often-difficult negotiations in which D.C. is not always a priority. The Democratic-controlled Senate would be less likely to pass the American Confidence in Elections Act because the Senate filibuster requires Democratic support. Both pieces of legislation would be expected to easily pass the GOP-majority House.

Adding to the barrage, on Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee advanced a bill that would repeal D.C.’s new law allowing noncitizens to vote in local elections. This stand-alone legislation is different from the “disapproval resolution” mechanism. The House had earlier passed disapproval resolutions that would block the noncitizens voting bill and the policing bill; both died in the Senate.

Old and new riders

For years, D.C. has been trying to remove what officials see as a pair of nettlesome and harmful riders from the federal budget. One restricts the city from using local funds to subsidize abortion for low-income women, which House Democrats on the committee unsuccessfully sought to remove. Another restricts D.C. from setting up a recreational marijuana market.

Advertisement

Officials have long said the marijuana budget rider creates a “gray market” in D.C., where it is legal to possess but not sell recreational weed. Instead, “gifting” shops have proliferated, where people can buy a trinket or a pencil or a poster — and get pot as a “gift.”

But not only are both the abortion and marijuana riders included in the budget — so are a bunch of new ones, with some harking back to an era when D.C. had no mayor or council and relied on Congress to oversee virtually all the city’s ultra-local business. (The Constitution gives Congress authority over D.C.’s laws and budget.)

The budget includes two traffic-related riders, including the provision blocking the city from being able to enforce traffic laws with automated cameras. The second would prohibit it from enforcing its bans on turning right on red at many intersections, leading to puzzlement from Democrats about why Republicans were seeking to “micromanage” D.C.’s traffic laws.

Advertisement

“It’s petty, and it really deserves derision,” said Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (Conn.), the top Democrat on the Appropriations Committee. “I have to ask the majority: Which of your members have so many tickets that you have to sidestep these traffic laws? Remind me not to take a ride with them.”

The budget also includes a provision that would repeal the District’s “Death with Dignity Act,” a 2016 measure permitting physicians to help terminally ill patients die. Another budget rider would prohibit enforcement of a D.C. law protecting employees from discrimination based on their reproductive health-care choices.

In addition to their new attack on D.C.’s policing legislation, Republicans made another amendment on Thursday that would allow people with weapons permits from out-of-state to carry their weapons in D.C. and on public transit. Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) argued that both amendments should be opposed, noting Congress had already spoken with respect to trying to overturn D.C.’s policing bill, and on the latter issue, he reminded lawmakers of the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

“I think all of you may have seen the crimes that have been committed on Metro’s route,” Hoyer said. “But the concept that no matter what the rules are in any other state, that those folks can carry a concealed weapon of whatever type into Washington D.C. is a January 6th concern.”

The amendments succeeded — prompting Mendelson to thank Congress for “making the District less safe.”

“I’m especially outraged at the last-minute amendment to require DC recognize concealed carry permits from other states,” Mendelson said in a statement. “Moreover, it would halt the District from implementing our police accountability bill that has been law for three years. Since many states have virtually no requirements to get a concealed carry permit, the effect will be to make the nation’s capital more of a target for extremists and acts of violence.”

Advertisement

The Senate Appropriations Committee’s financial services appropriations bill, which includes D.C. and advanced Thursday as well, did not include any new riders.

Undoing D.C. election laws

Over in the House Administration Committee, as of Thursday evening, the committee was debating an elections package that would essentially rewrite D.C.’s elections laws — and it was expected to advance the legislation.

In principle, House Republicans say states, not the federal government, should set their own elections laws, and their national elections bill for the most part would only provide states with tools they need to enhance election security.

Except for D.C. — whose elections laws Republicans entirely reworked in the American Confidence in Elections Act, intending to use the city as a model for states.

Advertisement

The legislation would require voters to present a photo ID at the polls, prohibit the city from sending unsolicited mail-in ballots to registered voters, prohibit same-day registration and add restrictions on the use of drop boxes. It would also ban noncitizen voting, yet another way Republicans are trying to undo that law, and it would ban ranked-choice voting in D.C.

The District does not use ranked-choice voting. But that provision in the Republican bill seems intended to preempt a ballot initiative launched by residents who want voters to decide if they want ranked-choice voting to come to the city.

“It’s really unfortunate that people in Congress that are not D.C. residents want to meddle in our business,” Lisa Rice, who is leading the ballot initiative, said Thursday. “This is for us. This is for D.C. voters to decide, not for anyone else.”

Advertisement

The Administration and Oversight committees held a joint hearing on the legislation last month, garnering some pushback from D.C. Board of Elections Executive Director Monica Holman Evans, who said the District takes election integrity seriously. While Republicans charged that some the city’s practices such as sending unsolicited mail-in ballots could invite fraud, no evidence of fraud was presented.

Gift this article Gift Article