Mental evaluation ordered for man charged in stabbing of Rand Paul staffer

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

A D.C. Superior Court judge Thursday ordered a psychological evaluation for the man charged in the random stabbing of a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Glynn Neal, 42, was charged with assault with intent to kill in the brazen, broad daylight March 25 attack as Paul’s staffer and another man were walking down the sidewalk just after 5 p.m. after leaving a restaurant around the H Street corridor in Northeast Washington.

Federal prosecutors played two security videos that captured the sudden attack. One of the graphic videos showed the victim, carrying a bag in his left hand and wearing a yellow jacket and khaki pants, walking on the inside of the sidewalk and closer to the street. Suddenly, a man lunges from around a corner and begins attacking the staffer, knocking him and his friend to the ground. The victim’s friend then pulled and kicked the attacker off the victim. The attacker gets up and stumbles away. The staffer and his friend are seen rushing down the sidewalk in the opposite direction from the attacker. The two men then later dropped on the sidewalk as emergency responders were called.

Advertisement

The victim, 26-year-old Phillip Todd, was stabbed multiple times in his head and chest, suffering a brain bleed and punctured lung and required several surgeries, prosecutors said.

Neal was arrested hours later, after authorities found his cellphone next to the victim’s bloody phone and jacket on the sidewalk where the attack occurred, according to detectives. When Neal was arrested, according to court charging documents, he told detectives that “a voice was telling him that someone was going to get him for all the things he done. So he was waiting right there to get the someone.”

At the hearing, prosecutors said the attack occurred a day after Neal was released from prison. He had been convicted in 2011 for obstruction of justice, threats to kidnap or injure a person, and forcing a person into prostitution. Neal, the prosecutor said, had spent just one day on supervised probation, having been released from a federal prison into a District shelter, a day before the March attack.

Neal’s public defenders argued that there was no evidence that their client was involved in the attack, arguing that Neal’s cellphone could have been dropped on that sidewalk at any time before the attack and that the man’s face in the video was not clearly visible.

Andrew Gong, a D.C. police detective, testified that when authorities determined the located cellphone belonged to Neal’s sister, they contacted her. She told the officers that she had given the phone to her brother when he got out of prison. She also told authorities that she believed someone had dropped her brother off in the H Street area earlier that day. Gong said Neal’s sister then went to a different part of the house where her brother was and brought Neal out before he was then arrested.

Advertisement

The silver knife, which Gong said was also found on the sidewalk near the attack, was covered in blood and had a blade that was about three to five inches long. Todd and his friend who was with him during the attack, Christopher Barnard, both told detectives that the attacker never said anything to them leading up to, during or after the attack.

Under questioning by Neal’s attorney Molly Bunke, Gong said Neal’s sister told detectives that her brother had “acted different” since his release from prison, often staring into space and “talking to himself.” Gong also said when he interviewed Neal, he had a difficult time describing his demeanor. Neal, Gong said, seemed “not calm, just there.”

Gong said Todd, who recently testified in front of a grand jury, told the detective that he “physically feels better, but mentally he is still recovering.”

Advertisement

After about 90 minutes into Thursday’s hearing, Neal, who was sitting next to his attorneys, blurted out, “Give me what you are going to give me. I have to use the restroom. I’m not a dog.”

A slightly startled Judge Anthony C. Epstein said, “I know you’re not a dog, sir.” The judge then ordered Neal to remain in D.C. jail until trial and to undergo a psychological evaluation. A hearing has been set Tuesday for the judge to review the results of the evaluation.

Epstein, based on concerns raised by Neal’s attorneys, questioned why the Bureau of Prisons did not better coordinate with District probation agencies to ensure Neal’s release was smooth. Neal, his attorneys argued, was supposed to have been released into a halfway house but was instead dropped off at a shelter.

“This was a violent, random and unprovoked attack that almost resulted in the death (of the victim),” Epstein said in denying the request from Neal’s attorneys that he be released from jail. “There is clear and convincing evidence that no combination of conditions would protect the community.”

Gift this article Gift Article