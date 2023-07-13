Police investigate fatal shooting at Howard University construction site

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a construction site on the campus of Howard University in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.
Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 600 Block of Bryant St NW. Lookout a possible white SUV last seen S/B on Georgia Ave., NW. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20230386816— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 13, 2023
Misha Cornelius, a spokeswoman for the university, said preliminary information indicates that neither the shooter, who has not been arrested, nor the victim were affiliated with the school. A campuswide alert urged people to stay away from the area.
Police said they were looking for a white SUV last seen heading south on Georgia Avenue.
Few other details of the shooting were immediately available.
This a developing story and will be updated.