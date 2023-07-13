The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Police investigate fatal shooting at Howard University construction site

July 13, 2023 at 8:21 a.m. EDT
A man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a construction site on the campus of Howard University in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near 6th and W streets NW, police said in a statement. Authorities said the area of 6th and Bryant streets NW, a block away, was also included in the crime scene. The location is a block east of Georgia Avenue near a nursing building and a library.

Misha Cornelius, a spokeswoman for the university, said preliminary information indicates that neither the shooter, who has not been arrested, nor the victim were affiliated with the school. A campuswide alert urged people to stay away from the area.

Police said they were looking for a white SUV last seen heading south on Georgia Avenue.

Few other details of the shooting were immediately available.

This a developing story and will be updated.

