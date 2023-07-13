Police investigate fatal shooting at Howard University construction site

A man was fatally shot Thursday morning at a construction site on the campus of Howard University in Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near 6th and W streets NW, police said in a statement. Authorities said the area of 6th and Bryant streets NW, a block away, was also included in the crime scene. The location is a block east of Georgia Avenue near a nursing building and a library.