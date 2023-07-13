Five people shot outside Silver Spring restaurant, police say

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Three women and two men were shot outside a restaurant in Silver Spring after an argument inside spilled into the parking lot, police said. Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said that officers responded at around 12:15 a.m. following reports of people being shot behind the Sole D’Italia Restaurant in the Norbeck-Layhill area.

Police found four victims with gunshot wounds, Goff said. Two victims sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and the other two minor injuries, Goff said.

Police say a fifth gunshot victim was transported by private automobile to a hospital and was treated for a minor injury.

Police say they are still investigating who was involved in the shooting.

