5 of the best spray parks and splash pads in the Washington area

When I told my 2-year-old we were heading somewhere really fun, she tilted her head and asked: “Playground or pool?” Well, actually, it’s a little bit of both: Splash pads and spray parks are an action-packed way for the under-10 crowd to cool off on dry land. And while kids can be perfectly happy chasing the rotating jets of a fountain in a plaza (like at Georgetown Waterfront Park or in downtown Silver Spring), these five DMV splash pads are worth a special trip.

Potomac Yard Park

600 E. Monroe Ave. alexandriava.gov. Free.

This park near the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria is a great place for kids to run and burn off energy: It’s long and skinny, with not one but two large gated playgrounds, one geared toward the toddler set and another with bigger slides and taller places to climb. The two playgrounds bracket a splash pad, where bathing-suit-clad kids take a break from swinging to play in the water. While the playgrounds have cool features like a toddler maze and a swing made just for babies and grown-ups to share, the Potomac Yard Park Interactive Fountain is simple. But two rows of fountains shooting arcs of water into the air are enough to elicit peals of laughter as kids dance through the spray.

Our Special Harbor

Franconia Rec Center, 6601 Telegraph Rd., Alexandria. fairfaxcounty.gov. Free.

Entering the splash pad at Franconia Rec Center in Fairfax County almost feels like you’re headed to a water park, with spray-ground lifeguards on duty and an ice cream stand near the entrance. Then, of course, there’s the elaborate Chesapeake Bay theme of the Our Special Harbor splash pad, where oversize boats shoot out jets of water next to a misting lighthouse and a spraying osprey nest (and, as a flight of fancy, a water-spraying mascot, Chessie the sea serpent).

Little kids can dip their hands in burbling fountains and water tables, but for those who really want to get splashed, there are dumping buckets and periscopes that you can aim to shoot water at friends. Parents can snag a seat in the shade under sail canopies, and a section of the nearby nautical-themed playground is shaded by sails as well. Dry off by taking a walk in the woods on the paved, stroller-friendly Chessie’s trail, which is dotted with animal statues and a sound garden featuring musical instruments.

Virginia Highlands Park

1600 S. Hayes St., Arlington. arlingtonva.us. Free.

Preschoolers and young elementary-schoolers have just about everything they could dream of in a corner of this nearly 20-acre park in Pentagon City: There’s a gated playground with a sandbox on one side and a colorful little spray ground a short jaunt away. There are plenty of gentle elements at the Virginia Highlands Park spray ground for those who want to gingerly explore the water, like a bubbling orange fountain, while braver splashers will gravitate to the dumping buckets. Parents and caretakers can relax on benches that ring the circular spray ground and enjoy this green escape just a short walk from the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City’s shops and restaurants.

South Germantown SplashPark

18056 Central Park Cir., Boyds. montgomeryparks.org. $6.50 per person; free for kids under 2.

Kids can meander through 280 jets of water arranged in a maze at the SplashPark in the 695-acre South Germantown Recreational Park, featuring a splash pad with fun features like dumping buckets, a slide, spraying animals and a cave with a waterfall. There’s also a “jumping pillow” that kids can hop around on when they aren’t in the water. Right next door is an 18-hole miniature golf course, and you can buy a combo ticket for $9 for an afternoon of splashing and mini-golf. If you want to plan a really cool birthday party, you can rent picnic tables or even the entire splash pad, which is available for buyouts after hours from 6 to 8 p.m.

Yards Park

355 Water St. SE. capitolriverfront.org. Free.

The water in the canal basin is only 11 inches deep, about calf-height for grown-ups but more than sufficient for kids to have a blast dashing around in, splashing one another. On one side of the long water feature, there’s a wall of water cascading down into the basin, with a spray of fountains dancing on the street above that kids will love playing in on scorching days. The view here is unique, from the modern architecture (including a striking bridge spanning the length of the canal) to the Anacostia riverfront, where little ones can point out ducks and boats. Note: If you have toddlers, you’ll definitely want to get in the water with them to supervise, and watch out for the sprinklers if you’re sitting in the lawn, which can be an impromptu water feature.

