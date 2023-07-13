She was abducted and killed in 1979. Decades later, police made an arrest.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a summer evening in 1979, long before the advent of DNA evidence, a 28-year-old office worker named Vickie Lynn Belk, who had been abducted in the District, was found dead beside a rural road in Southern Maryland. She had been raped and shot, and for decades, her attacker’s identity was a mystery to detectives.

Now, owing to trace amounts of semen discovered on Belk’s dress and slip, the cold case has been solved, authorities in Charles County said Thursday in announcing the arrest of a D.C. man.

The accused killer, Andre Taylor, 62, was a few months shy of his 19th birthday when Belk, a management analyst for the Department of Agriculture, was abducted from a parking lot near the Stadium-Armory Metro station in Southeast Washington on Aug. 27, 1979. Two days later, a teenager riding his bike along a tree-lined thoroughfare 25 miles south of the city saw her body in the brush.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced details of the case at a news conference Thursday, joined by relatives of Belk. Court documents filed recently describe how investigators benefited from advancements in DNA technology and record-keeping in the past 44 years to identify the alleged culprit.

Taylor, who is being held without bond, was charged with rape and first-degree murder in a sealed indictment June 16 and was arrested several days later, according to online Maryland court records. The records do not indicate whether he has entered a plea.

When Belk was killed, law enforcement agencies hadn’t yet begun using DNA science as an investigative tool. The technology wasn’t born until the 1980s, after which federal authorities started building a now-vast database of DNA samples, akin to fingerprint files, from people charged with crimes all over the country.

In Belk’s stubborn case, evidence collected at the crime scene and during an autopsy was preserved in storage: her pantyhose, underwear and brown shoes, some hair samples and nail clippings, her jewelry and bra, and her dress and slip. “The investigation continued in the subsequent months and years, however no suspect(s) were identified,” a detective wrote in a court affidavit.

Two decades went by. In the early 2000s, “Several pieces of evidence were tested for DNA … and a partial semen profile was located on Belk’s dress,” according to the affidavit. But testing technology was still early in its development, and “the profile was not suitable to be entered into any database or compared to any suspects.”

Meanwhile, in the District, Taylor, who was a stranger to Belk, amassed a long record of arrests in the years after her body was found. Although most of his alleged crimes were nonviolent, and some of the cases were dismissed, he was charged with murder in April 1989 after D.C. police said he fatally shot a man during a street robbery.

In arguing that Taylor should be held without bail in that killing, a prosecutor told a D.C. Superior Court judge in writing: “Mr. Taylor has no less than 10 prior convictions,” including for drug and gun possession. In the homicide case, he was found guilty only of carrying a pistol without a license, but as a repeat offender, he got a relatively stiff sentence: five to 15 years in prison.

After his release in the 2000s, Taylor was arrested several more times over the past decade-plus, and at some point his DNA was entered into a federal database, authorities said.

“As forensic technology advanced, the evidence in Belk’s homicide continued to be reexamined and tested,” according to the recent affidavit. “In 2022, Belk’s dress and slip were tested again using new technology, which resulted in a male DNA profile being identified from semen that was found on her dress and slip.”

When the newly developed profile was compared with profiles in the federal database, it matched Taylor’s, the affidavit says. After investigators were notified of results last November, they eventually located Taylor, who was living in the District.

The affidavit was filed in D.C. Superior Court in March with an application for a search warrant, to obtain a fresh DNA sample from Taylor. After that sample was compared with the DNA on Belk’s dress and slip, Taylor was indicted.

This story is developing and will be updated.

